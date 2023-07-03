Augusta Precious Metals Review - Is It Worth Your Money?

What defines Augusta Precious Metals as one of the top providers of gold IRAs? In this Augusta Precious metals review, we will go in-depth into all this company has to offer, its pros and cons, and its background.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
The Need for Precious Metals
Precious metals have long been used as a form of wealth storage. Essentially, precious metals have been used as valued items to either exchange products or protect wealth long before currencies were commonly used.
Similar to bonds, equities, and real estate, precious metals like gold and silver are assets for retirement savings since they fluctuate in value in response to news and economic events. Even in difficult economic times, precious metals are tangible investments with intrinsic value.
Some people believe that precious metals are an excellent asset to own for a range of reasons. Later on in this piece, we will delve more into this.
It could be challenging and frustrating to acquire gold or silver via the internet. Additionally, finding these precious metals at reasonable costs might be challenging.
Furthermore, given that it is being done online, you could find it intimidating to trust a corporation with such money. Herein lies the role of Augusta Precious Metals. It has an excellent reputation and is a well-known gold IRA provider in the US.
Its dependability, effectiveness, and professionalism have been attested to by a large number of gold IRA companies and reviews.
Now, what makes Augusta Precious Metals one of the best companies that offer precious metals IRAs? Continue reading below or click here to request more information from their official site.
Overview of Augusta Precious Metals
The Background on Augusta Precious Metals
As one of America’s best providers of physical gold and silver IRAs for retirement savings, Augusta Precious Metals is quite popular. The company is well-known among people in their retirement years or working toward retirement. They have thousands of 5-star rankings and hundreds of top reviews. They even give new customers FREE GOLD when they open a gold IRA – and will pay your setup, custodian and storage fees for up to 10 years.
This award-winning business has received accolades for offering its clients clear and plain services, including A+ from the BBB and AAA from the BCA. Fortunately, this excellent service is provided for as long as the customer has a gold and silver account with the company.
Free tips on how to avoid gimmicks and high-pressure sales techniques are among the services that the company offers; some IRA gold companies will use these strategies in an effort to persuade customers to register gold IRA accounts with them.
Augusta Precious Metals’ goal is to educate and empower Americans to take advantage of this important savings option.
Well-known people such as Mark Levin and Ben Ferguson recommend Augusta as a reliable business. Another great example is hall of fame quarterback Joe Montana, whose personal financial team found Augusta for him – and now he’s a customer and the company’s corporate ambassador.
This top provider of gold and silver products provides a variety of how-to and educational videos, which are praised for their straightforward presentation. In particular, their “Ultimate Guide to Gold IRAs” is a valuable tool for retirement savers. This amazing guide provides useful economic information to Augusta customers and helps them understand why thousands of Americans are buying gold and silver for their retirement savings – as well as why they are buying it from Augusta.
Augusta Precious Metals: What Is It?
We now have some background knowledge about Augusta Precious Metals, but what is it? How does it behave? How does it function? These are a few of the questions that this section will address.
As you are already aware, Augusta Precious Metals is a reputable provider of gold and silver IRAs in the US. It has an amazing reputation thanks to its excellent customer rankings and reviews.
Augusta Precious Metals, which is headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, and has been in business since 2012, helps customers purchase rounds, coins, and different-sized gold and silver bars.
This gold IRA company places a high priority on the customer experience; therefore, it has trained customer success agents and personnel in every department who provide excellent, streamlined customer service. The objective is to educate customers on economic current events and inform them about purchasing gold and silver goods and establishing precious metals IRAs.
There are ZERO complaints filed against Augusta Precious Metals with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which serves to support its level of transparency and quality of its customer experiences. It is the only top gold IRA company in the US that has accomplished this.
Essentially, Augusta Precious Metals is an excellent firm to choose if you're interested in owning precious metals as a way to hedge your portfolio against economic unpredictability. Working with Augusta allows you to get the best service in the industry and invest in precious metals at a fair price without having to pay any additional fees.
Pros and Cons
Below are the pros and cons of the provider:
Pros
- FREE GOLD when you open a gold IRA
- ZERO setup fees up to 10 years
- Educates on gold IRA lies, gimmicks
- Harvard-trained economist on staff
- All positive feedback from customers
- Assists you with most paperwork to open an IRA
Cons
- Minimum investment of $50,000 is high for some investors
- Can’t order online
Who Are the Executives of Augusta Precious Metals?
Augusta Precious Metals' leaders or executives play a significant part in the company's success. This precious metal company's top executives are highly experienced with gold and silver IRAs.
Further, Augusta Precious Metals' leadership positions are staffed with the best of the best. Top guns like CEO Isaac Nuriani, on-staff Harvard-trained economist and director of education Devlyn Steele, and famous quarterback Joe Montana (a customer and corporate ambassador) are among them.
What Is a Gold or Silver IRA?
Before delving further into the Augusta Precious Metals review, let's quickly refresh your memory on what a gold or silver IRA is.
A gold IRA is essentially an IRS-approved IRA in which you can invest in physical gold, silver bullion, or both.
Additionally, a precious metal IRA is a self-directed IRA that allows you to purchase valuable real metals that conform with IRS laws, in this case, actual gold and silver.
All improvements in the value of your gold and silver are tax-deferred until withdrawal at retirement age, just like in a standard IRA account. You can also choose a Roth IRA and pay taxes now so that you can withdraw money tax-free in retirement.
The main difference between a traditional IRA and a gold and silver IRA is that the latter allows you to hold IRS-approved gold and silver through a third-party custodian.
Things to Consider Before Buying a Precious Metals IRA
How Can Augusta Precious Metals Help?
Essentially, Augusta makes it easy to open a gold IRA and supports you in acquiring gold that complies with IRS requirements. Furthermore, the company guarantees that your precious metals are stored in a secure, insured depository vault.
Augusta Precious Metals assists you with the setup of your gold IRA account and makes it simple.
After you acquire your IRA precious metals, Augusta arranges for their transportation to the Delaware Depository.
Physical Gold IRA and Silver in Augusta
With a physical gold and silver IRA, you can buy actual gold and silver to help you try to hedge against inflation. Like the majority of gold IRA providers, Augusta Precious Metals offers a self-directed IRA.
However, Augusta makes it incredibly easy to fund your gold IRA account and, as a result, buy gold. Augusta Precious Metals, in our opinion, is the only precious metals company that offers a simple and clear method for funding gold IRAs.
Opening a gold IRA with Augusta Precious Metals is simple and can be done in three steps. They are as follows:
- Open a gold IRA account by filling out the required form.
- Fund your account.
- Purchase gold or silver coins and bullion.
Augusta Precious Metals' reputation as one of the best gold IRA providers is built on its ease of use, transparency, and straightforwardness.
To top it all off, Augusta Precious Metals does not simply direct you to register an account with it. Rather, it educates you on economic current events, as well as the fundamentals and requirements of gold and silver IRA investments. Additionally, Augusta Precious Metals offer one-on-one web conferences on the following topics:
- Various gold and silver premium coins you can buy
- How to diversify your portfolio
- How buying precious metals can help you hedge against inflation
Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals allows you to choose where you want to store your precious metals. The company may transfer your metals to a variety of insured depositories around the United States. You can choose whichever is most convenient for you based on your location. However, it recommends Delaware as its preferred depository.
Gold Buy-Back Program
While you may not want to sell your gold anytime soon, there is always the possibility that your position will change, and you will need to sell quickly.
You can sell your gold back to Augusta through its gold and silver buy-back program. This assures that you have a way to sell if you need to liquidate your precious metals. Therefore, you don't need to find your own gold buyer.
Augusta legally cannot promise that it will purchase back your gold. It has, however, never refused a request.
Of course, you can sell your gold on your own. However, this requires locating a buyer or a local gold dealer and searching for the best pricing. With Augusta's repurchase program, you know you have a place to sell it back.
Who Is Augusta Precious Metals Best for?
Augusta Precious Metals is ideal for retirement savers looking to invest in alternative assets. It's for those who have at least $50,000 saved for a down payment.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
Features and Benefits
Buying Gold and Silver Coins
You can purchase IRS-approved gold and silver coins at Augusta Precious Metals. This is made possible by the industry knowledge held by Augusta Precious Metals and its employees.
Furthermore, this is useful if you don't want to have an IRA and instead want to take delivery of your own physical gold or silver.
Some of the coins available through this company are as follows (call and speak with a customer success agent for a current list):
- Silver or Gold American Eagle
- Gold American Buffalo
- Canadian Silver Soaring Eagles
- Australian Striped Marlins
- Gold or Silver Canadian Maple Leafs
- Silver or Gold American Eagle proof coins
- Canadian Silver Eagles with Nest
- American Gold Eagle coin
- Canadian Maple Leaf
- Canadian Silver Maple Leaf
- American Hartford Gold
- Rose Crown Guinea
Lifetime Customer Support
Augusta Precious Metals' goal is to provide services for the entire lifetime of its customers’ accounts.
The company does not only educate you on the workings of gold and silver IRAs, but it also assists you with the majority of the paperwork associated with opening an account with them.
When you open an account with Augusta Precious Metals, you will gain access to its gold IRA agents and its wealth of gold and silver knowledge.
Products of Augusta Precious Metals
Augusta's products are divided into two categories: premium items and common bullion products.
Augusta Precious Metals Fees and Minimums
Essentially, Augusta requires a minimum order of $50,000 for each precious metal transaction, whether through an IRA or cash payment. This can be accomplished by purchasing any combination of Augusta Precious Metals' available products.
Every gold IRA has fees for setup, custodian services and storage, but Augusta pays your fees for up to 10 years.
First-year gold and silver IRA fees:
- Custodian application fee (one time): $50
- Annual custodian fee: $100
- Sample annual non-government depository storage fee: $100
Total first-year fees: $250
Refund Policy for Augusta Precious Metals
As for first-time buyers, this gold IRA distributor provides a seven-day refund period on premium products. However, other products and any further orders for premium products are final upon confirmation of your order. Unless your state's regulations provide a longer cancellation period, in which case it will be respected.
Is It Safe and Secure?
If you have actual gold and silver in your retirement IRA account, you need to make sure it is physically secure.
Augusta Precious Metals has contracted with Delaware Depository for storage. This is an IRS-approved depository that specializes in the storage of precious metals.
London underwriters have given a $1 billion all-risk insurance coverage to protect your gold and silver.
Other storage facilities include these locations (ask for a current list):
- Los Angeles, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Nampa, ID
- Dallas, TX
Is Augusta Precious Metals Legit?
Yes, Augusta Precious Metals is a legitimate precious metals IRA supplier. Its gold and silver IRA is offered in collaboration with custodian Equity Trust. Further, Equity Trust has been established for almost 45 years and has assets worth over $34 billion.
The Better Business Bureau has given Augusta an A+ rating, and the Business Consumer Alliance has given it a AAA rating. If you're still concerned, check out the CTFC's excellent instructions on identifying precious metals providers.
You can compare them to the other best gold IRA rollovers here.
Is It Still a Good Time to Invest in Precious Metals?
While we cannot provide particular investment advice, we can inform you that precious metals, such as gold and silver are considered uncorrelated assets, which means they can appreciate or depreciate separately from other assets. In the past, they have acted as an inflation hedge. And their value can never drop to zero.
There’s never a bad time to consider buying gold and silver in an IRA. Historically, they have generally moved to offset inflation and dollar devaluation.
Which Metal Is the Best One to Buy Right Now?
Any honest broker will tell you that there's no way of knowing which metal is the best to buy. Predicting the market is difficult, and even experts make mistakes.
Any precious metal can help you hedge against economic unpredictability. However, gold and silver are perhaps the most approachable metals for new precious metals investors. They are the most accessible and probably the most widely purchased and sold.
Is It Worthwhile to Invest in Precious Metals?
There is no way to know for certain whether or not this is a good time to purchase precious metals. Every retirement saver’s needs are different. But because they can help hedge against economic unpredictability, there’s no bad time to consider buying gold and silver in an IRA.
What Makes Augusta Precious Metals Unique?
There's no doubt that Augusta Precious Metals' business models differ from those of its competitors.
Unlike other organizations that only sell gold and silver in a stand-alone transaction, Augusta Precious Metals serves as an ongoing gold and silver resource for the life of every customer’s account. This includes providing information, handling other precious metal requirements, assisting them in managing further orders and buybacks, and so on.
Customers find the procedure to be speedy, straightforward, and painless. This saves them both time and money. When American clients are making significant decisions regarding their precious metals portfolios, the Augusta analytics team is always available to provide important information.
Augusta agents ensure that they will always be there for you, even after your transaction has been completed.
Social Proof
We did, in fact, scour the internet to find reviews about Augusta Precious Metals and they were all very positive, therefore, we believe this is the best company for you or any investor. It has over 4.9-star customer ratings on average and many users continued to recommend Augusta Precious Metals.
Below are a few testimonials from investors that have used the provider and are pleased with the results.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site
Conclusion – Augusta Precious Metals Reviews
Augusta Precious Metals has made a reputation for itself in the industry thanks to its extensive knowledge and experienced personnel. Through its customer-centric approach, it has earned a strong name for itself as the best precious metals company of its time.
Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals may not have as many precious metals as other gold IRA companies, but it is well-known for its experience and service in gold IRAs. In other words, it is not the number but rather the quality of service for a precious metals IRA that is important.
Augusta Precious Metals has been named one of the most reliable gold IRA providers by third-party sites. This company has effectively transformed the way Americans diversify their retirement fund investments through the use of actual gold and silver and other precious metals.
If you're thinking about starting a gold IRA as a retirement account, Augusta Precious Metals might be the place to start. This is because Augusta Precious Metals offers you a lot of the assistance you need from start to finish. Furthermore, you will gain access to this company's depth of knowledge.
Augusta Precious Metals is a respected distributor of gold and silver precious metals IRAs. The company has excellent reviews and no visible flaws when compared to other popular precious metals IRA providers.
One reason to choose this award-winning company is for its excellent customer service. Its team of specialists is available to you for the duration of your account. The main disadvantage is that the company has a relatively high minimum investment of $50,000 or more.
If you want to invest in the Gold American Eagle and need a reliable company sign up on the Augusta Precious Metals website or click here to check the provider out.
Click Here to Get Your Free Gold IRA Guide - Visit Official Site