7 Things Future Doctors Must Remember
Medical school, exams, and internships are a trifecta of responsibility for soon-to-be physicians. It's only logical to focus on the academic and practical side of the profession during the last year of schooling or the pressurized duties of being an intern. But what happens when you're out on your own and have the freedom to make decisions about whether to go solo or team up with partners, relocate to your favorite city, or do any number of things that new doctors do? Hopefully, you will have thought through most of the issues before launching into a full-blown medical career.
The reality is that many future docs overlook one or two major operational components of the practice of medicine. No matter how well-versed they are in their specialties, there are always practical matters that call for attention. A few of them include government regulation, the possibility of not finishing a pre-med program, taking care of your mental health, the high cost of malpractice insurance, taxes, rent, and many more. Here's a review on the main things every pre-med or med-school student should keep in mind about their careers.
The Possibility of Not Finishing College
It's far too easy to overlook the high cost of education, particularly the combined price tag for an undergraduate pre-med program and four years of med school after that. There are many situations in which college students are unable to complete their degrees beyond their control. That's why so many decide to purchase tuition insurance policies. If someone on a pre-med track becomes seriously ill or suffers a major injury, it's likely they'll have to withdraw from school for an undetermined amount of time.
Tuition insurance helps recoup amounts paid in advance for the semester's academic tuition, fees, room, board, etc. Fortunately, the coverage can reimburse policyholders for amounts up to 100% of their school-related expenses. There are plenty of hurdles between college and getting an MD after your name. For those who wish to protect against the prospect of having to withdraw from an undergrad program, getting tuition insurance coverage is a smart move.
Malpractice Insurance
It's common in social situations to hear doctors’ gripe about the high cost of malpractice insurance. The general version of a policy includes an annual premium and a limit on the amount the carrier will pay if a physician loses or settles a malpractice claim against them. The gripes are partly justified because today's premiums for the coverage can range from a low of $400 per month all the way up to $20,000 per month.
Why the huge range? Premiums are dependent on the state where you practice, what your specialty is, and the amount of protection you select. A general practitioner in a state with low-to-moderate rates who chooses the minimum level of coverage might pay about $5,000 per year for a policy. On the other end of the spectrum, it's relatively common for Ob/GYNs to cough up nearly a quarter-million dollars annually for a decent amount of coverage.
Taxes, Accountants
Few newly minted physicians are adept at accounting and taxation chores. It's not uncommon to hear medical professionals claim to despise all things related to finances and law. That's just one of the motivations for MDs to hire lawyers and CPAs (certified public accountants) once they establish themselves in practice. Preparing a typical IRS return for a small healthcare partnership is a complex and highly specialized job.
Many CPAs position themselves to work on nothing but such tax filings. If you're planning to operate a one-person office or work in partnership with others, don't assume you'll be able to handle the taxation side of the business. It's a job for licensed financial pros, so be prepared to shop for experienced accountants and tax lawyers.
Rent
Business owners, physicians included, must pay monthly rent for their office space. Even solo docs need a minimal amount of office space to accommodate a receptionist, waiting area, treatment rooms, and restrooms. In most metropolitan areas in the US, there are retail developments that cater to healthcare practitioners.
The property is usually set up to handle the high electrical and other special demands of a medical office. For renters who are willing to share space and a reception area with others, it's possible to find reasonable monthly lease rates even in large cities. However, in high-traffic downtown and premium suburban spots, rents tend to be much higher.
Equipment
The price of standard medical equipment can be formidable, depending on your chosen specialty and the kind of treatment you intend to provide in the office. Most docs borrow to buy specific items, or they lease everything from a company that offers monthly or annual rates. It's also possible to find lease-to-own arrangements if you want to acquire ownership of the items within a year or two.
Marketing
Offering healthcare treatment and service means competing in a commercial environment where many others are attempting to do the same thing for a profit. It's easy to forget that physicians need to market and sell themselves just as other service providers and merchants do. The expense of paying an advertising agency for a modest local campaign can be considerable. Even if you know your way around social media platforms, that's no substitute for a trained, experienced marketing pro who can advise you on the options for marketing strategies and position your practice in such a way that new clients arrive with regularity.
Continuing Education
Depending on the specialty you choose, CE (continuing education) courses can present a formidable cost to a first-year physician, both in terms of finances and time. Always check with your state board to find out the latest on the requirements. They can change often. Plus, if you work for a hospital, clinic, or corporate practice, there's a good chance the entity has its own CE requirements in addition to the state minimums. It's up to you to shop around for service providers to find relevant courses at a reasonable cost. Note that MDs who work for government agencies, the military, and select hospitals might receive reimbursement from their employers for a portion or the entire amount of CE fees.