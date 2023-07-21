Way-too-early 2023-24 wrestling national championship predictions, part 2 | Opinion

With the first five weights already predicted last week, here are the final five champions I’m predicting at NCAAs in Kansas City, Missouri, this coming March.

165 Pounds: David Carr (Iowa State) over Keegan O’Toole (Missouri)

For the 165-pound weight class, the title will likely be a two-horse race between Iowa State’s David Carr and Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole. This rematch of last year’s National Championship will feature two former NCAA Champions.

O'Toole, the two-time defending champion at 165, will be the favorite to win the title after getting better of in-conference rival Carr, but the Iowa State star may bounce back with another title in his final season.

Carr went 2-1 against O’Toole last season, which included a 7-2 decision and a fall over the Missouri wrestler in the Big-12 Championship. His lone loss on his 26-1 campaign last year was against O’Toole, 8-2 in the final bout of the season.

The losses to Carr were detrimental for O'Toole as he only suffered two losses on his 2022-23 campaign.

Carr is a former champion at 157 pounds in the 2020-21 season when he went 20-0, and he will look to prove that he can be a NCAA Champion again.

The two Big 12 wrestlers will face competition from former NCAA Champion and transfer from Michigan Shane Griffith, Michigan native Cameron Amine and North Dakota State's Michael Caliendo. It’s unclear which Wolverine will get the start at 165, but each could be a contender to unseat O’Toole and Carr.

174 Pounds: Carter Starocci (Penn State) over Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech)

Three-time defending champion at 174, Carter Starocci will have an opportunity to become the sixth four-time NCAA Champion and first five-time champion over these next two years.

Without a doubt, the Nittany Lion superstar could do it with relative ease, but he has considered using his Olympic Redshirt.

Should Staorcci return to the NCAA next year, he will have a clear path to the national title. No wrestler has been able to put themselves in the same stratosphere since he won the championship in 2021.

Even in this year’s title bout, Mikey Labriola had no answer for Starocci as the Cornhusker got pinned in 2:46.

Staorcci will also be contending for the Hodge Trophy, which honors the nation’s top wrestler each season. He was one of ten finalists for the award this past season before being beaten out by Mason Parris of Michigan.

Potential matchups for Staorcci could include Chris Foca from Cornell, Dustin Plott from Oklahoma State or Mekhi Lewis from Virginia Tech.

Lewis has the best shot of earning a wrestling match with Starocci. As the No. 3 seed at 174 this past tournament, Lewis finished about as expected with a third-place finish.

With a 22-3 record last campaign, Lewis will look to get back to the National Championship for the third time in his career and attempt to earn his first national title since he won the 165-pound weight class in 2018-19.

184 Pounds: Aaron Brooks (Penn State) over Parker Keckeisen (Northern Iowa)

In the 184 class, I’m predicting Aaron Brooks to beat Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa again in a rematch of last season’s National Title. Brooks, the defending three-time champion at 184 pounds, also has a chance to join wrestling’s elite four-time NCAA Champion club.

Being 17-1 last year, the NCAA seeded Brooks in the No. 3 spot despite his prior two years of work. The decision was likely tied to Brooks’ low number of matches compared to Keckeisen and Trent Hidlay, who were seeded No. 1 and No. 2.

Brooks didn’t waver enroute to being crowned champion, and he once again showed up Keckeisen. With a 7-2 victory in Tulsa, Brooks now has a 3-0 record against the wrestler from Northern Iowa.

It’s been heavily speculated that Brooks will move up one weight class to 197 with the addition of Bernie Truax via the transfer portal. At 197, I would also expect Brooks to come home with a fourth title, but until there’s an official announcement, I’d assume that Truax will remain at 197 and Brooks at 184.

Keckeisen and Trent Hidlay will be the two main competitors for either Truax or Brooks — whoever goes for the Nittany Lions.

Keckeisen has finished one time as the runner-up and two times in third place the last three seasons at 184 — boasting a 74-5 record in that span. Three of those five losses have been to Brooks, one has been to Truax and the last one to Hidlay, all of whom could be battling with the Panther come March.

It should also be noted that there has been speculation about Hidlay moving up to 197 as well, which would pave the way for Brooks-Hidlay 197 national title bout as well as a Truax-Keckeisen 184 national title bout.

197 Pounds: Bernie Truax (Penn State) over Rocky Elam (Missouri)

Assuming that Truax stays at 197 with the Nittany Lions, he should beat Rocky Elam from Mizzou in a rematch of the third-place bout last season. Elam downed Truax with a 5-2 decision in that matchup to finish ahead of the then-Cal-Poly wrestler.

Truax came to Penn State via the transfer portal and is looking to improve on his three-straight finishes at fourth place. Each of which has come at a different weight.

The new face for the blue and white has plenty of potential to take home his first NCAA title in a weight that will be wide-open next year with four All-Americans out of eligibility.

Both Truax and Elam were sent to the wrestlebacks by Tanner Sloan from South Dakota State, who entered as the No. 7 seed but pushed all the way to a national title berth. Sloan has real potential to make it back this year himself.

These three wrestlers will likely be the main three threats at 197 assuming there are no weight changes. But with so many All-Americans graduating, a young wrestler, perhaps even a freshman, could make a name for himself in March next year.

Heavyweight: Gable Steveson (Minnesota/Iowa) over Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State)

In a shocking report, Gable Steveson announced that he wished to return to the NCAA for his final year of eligibility, if he could work out the scheduling with the WWE. Whether the two-time champion would return to Minnesota or not is unknown, but he was reportedly sighted in Iowa’s wrestling facility.

Steveson himself has even teased the move on Twitter using a bird emoji and another post that had a picture of him in a Hawkeyes shirt as a kid.

Should Steveson end up returning to the NCAA, he will be the favorite and my pick to win yet another national title. With Mason Parris out of eligibility, this leaves Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet as the main challenger.

Kerkvliet is coming off of a national title appearance where he lost to Michigan’s Parris. Entering this past season, the Nittany Lion heavyweight was expected to be one of the top contenders for the 285-pound title.

With a 19-3 record, he was exactly that. All three losses came to Mason Parris, who entering the season had only beaten Kerkvliet once while the Nittany Lion held a 3-1 advantage.

The script flipped, and Parris rode a dominant season en route to a NCAA Championship and the Hodge Trophy. Now out of the picture, Kerkvliet would normally be the favorite if it wasn’t for Steveson.

Kerkvliet has two years of eligibility left and can still win a NCAA title regardless of what happens this upcoming year. Should Steveson not use his eligibility, that would open the door for Tony Cassioppi of Iowa and Wyatt Henderson of Air Force.

Team Champion: Penn State

It should be no surprise that I’m predicting Penn State to once again lift the team trophy next year. With how dominant Cael Sanderson’s squads have been, the choice was very clear.

Now with a returning lineup that features eight All-Americans in every weight but 125 and 165, Penn State’s grip on collegiate wrestling doesn’t seem to be loosening.

The Nittany Lions will face familiar competition from inter-conference foe Iowa for the National Championship as well as Nebraska, Cornell and several others that aren’t likely to grab the coattails of the back-to-back reigning champions.

