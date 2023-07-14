Way-too-early 2023-24 wrestling national championship predictions | Opinion

With a brand new wrestling season lurking around the corner, it’s never too early to look at the potential national title matchups and winners.

With several top programs adding talent and wrestlers shifting around the NCAA via the transfer portal, here are my way-too-early predictions for this upcoming season.

125 Pounds: Matt Ramos (Purdue) over Patrick McKee (Minnesota)

The 125-lb weight class just might have the most wide-open competition of any weight.

With Spencer Lee’s graduation from Iowa and last year’s champion Pat Glory graduating from Princeton, that leaves wrestlers like Matt Ramos from Purdue, Caleb Smith from Nebraska, Anthony Noto from Lock Haven and Patrick McKee from Minnesota among others to take up the mantle.

Ramos, who has two years of eligibility remaining, lost in the national title bout by a 4-1 decision to Glory last March. The Boilermaker’s most impressive performance came when he snapped Lee’s 58-match unbeaten streak in the semifinals by putting the Hawkeye on his back for the fall.

I expect Ramos to improve upon his 35-5 record he posted last season and take home his first NCAA title in Kansas City, Missouri. With Lee and Glory out of the picture, Ramos is ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds according to WrestleStat, and he will likely also find himself ranked No. 1 on InterMat prior to the season.

His opponent could be any number of wrestlers, but I’m predicting that McKee makes his NCAA finals appearance in losing fashion. McKee is coming off of a down-year, where he failed to All-American for the first time since his redshirt freshman season in 2019-2020.

Entering the national tournament as the No. 11 seed, McKee would suffer an upset to Virginia Tech’s Eddie Ventresca, the No. 27 seed. Ventresca would go on to All-American, and McKee would be sent to the wrestlebacks.

A victory over Northwestern’s Michael DeAugustino would set up a matchup between McKee and Dean Peterson from Rutgers. Peterson would best McKee to eliminate the Golden Gopher from nationals.

McKee and Ramos were teammates prior to Ramos’ transfer to Purdue following the 2020-21 season. Ramos’ decision to move on from Minnesota was likely influenced by McKee already holding the starting spot at 125, and this potential national title matchup would give him a chance to get revenge on the Gophers.

Ramos has faced off with McKee twice in their collegiate careers with the Boilermaker taking both victories. The bouts were decided by 4-2 and 2-1 decisions in the Minnesota-Purdue Dual and Big Ten Championships, respectively.

I would expect these two wrestlers to make a thrilling and low-scoring affair for the 125-pound crown next March. They can expect challenges from Nebraska’s Smith who recently transferred from Appalachian State and Noto from Lock Haven.

133 Pounds: Vito Arujau (Cornell) over Aaron Nagao (Penn State)

There was some chaos with the 133-pound weight class last season when Vito Arujau majored Daton Fix in the semifinals and beat Roman Bravo-Young in the National Championship 10-4, bringing his 56-match win streak to an end.

With one more year of eligibility remaining, Arujau will be the clear-cut favorite when the season begins this fall.

Additionally, Arujau’s performance at NCAAs earned him The Hammer, Amauteur Wrestling News’ Hammer annual award for winning the nation’s toughest weight class. After seeing the run he made as the No. 3 seed last March, I expect him to repeat as the National Champion at 133 pounds.

The biggest two challengers will likely be Fix from Oklahoma State and Aaron Nagao from Penn State.

Nagao, who recently transferred to the Nittany Lions from Minnesota, finished fifth at nationals in March in his first full season.

Posting a 23-6 record last season and finishing as the Big Ten Runner-Up at 133 pounds, Nagao will look to improve on his impressive redshirt freshman campaign with the best coaching staff in the nation.

It should be noted that Arujau won Team USA’s 61 kg spot for the World Championships.This means that the Cornell wrestler could be tempted to take an Olympic Redshirt next season to train for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

If granted, that would mark Arujau’s second Olympic Redshirt season after 2019-20. This would pave the way for Nagao and Fix to face off for the national title as the other two top 133-pounders.

141 Pounds: Real Woods (Iowa) over Andrew Alirez (Northern Colorado)

For the 141-pound weight class, I am predicting a rematch of last year’s National Title bout: Iowa’s Real Woods against Andrew Alirez from Northern Colorado. The two wrestlers were the only undefeated matchup in the finals, and Alirez came out on top in Tulsa 6-4 to give Northern Colorado its first National Champion since 1962.

Alirez and Woods will likely be ranked No. 1 and No. 2 when InterMat makes its first rankings of the season.

Entering last season’s National Tournament, Woods was the No. 1 seed and would go on to post a 20-1 record in his first season with the Hawkeyes. Now with one year left of eligibility, the former Stanford wrestler will look to get revenge on Alirez.

Alirez, who posted a perfect 28-0 record on the season, reached the podium for the first time in his collegiate career in March. With just one more year of eligibility, he will look to bring home another National Championship for the Bears in Kansas City this season.

The two wrestlers are tied 1-1 against one another in their careers with Woods’ getting the better of Alirez in 2022.

There will be a number of challengers for the two favorites as all but one All-American at 141 will be returning this fall. The biggest names on that list are Beau Bartlett of Penn State, Brock Hardy of Nebraska and Lachlan McNeil from North Carolina, who finished third, sixth and fourth, respectively.

Another sleeper name to look out for is Cole Matthews from Pitt, who failed to All-American despite holding the No. 3 seed at 141 pounds.

149 Pounds: Sammy Sasso (Ohio State) over Shayne Van Ness (Penn State)

National runner-up Sammy Sasso from Ohio State is who I’m predicting to take home the National Title at 149 pounds next season. Sasso is a three-time All-American and has reached the National Title twice in his collegiate career.

Sasso has had a seat at the table for the last few years, and it’s finally time for him to get a plate following his 29-3 record last season. As the No. 2 seed at 149, he lived up to his projection as he marched through his competition.

His lone scare prior to the title bout was against Northwestern’s Yahya Thomas, who took Sasso to the wire in a 2-1 decision. Neither wrestler registered a takedown in the contest as riding time and an escape by the Buckeye proved to be sufficient to advance to the semifinals.

A major decision over Kyle Parco would send Sasso to the finals. Waiting for him there was Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, in pursuit of his fourth National Championship.

Diakomihalis would complete his date with destiny becoming only the fifth grappler to win four NCAA Titles. Sasso put up a losing effort in the 4-2 decision as wrestling history was made.

Sasso could face many different challengers for the title next season, but Shayne Van Ness has the best chance to put up some resistance.

Van Ness had a successful redshirt freshman season for the Nittany Lions posting a 24-7 record that included a third place finish at Nationals and fourth place finish at the Big Ten Championships.

As the No. 12 seed, Van Ness was projected to miss out on All-American status in his first year as a starter, but he had other plans.

Van Ness began his tournament against Maryland’s Ethen Miller in the Round of 32, and things didn’t look good from the start with Van Ness down 8-0 early. He would begin crawling back in the second before eventually cutting the deficit to three points in the closing seconds of the match, 12-9 in favor of Miller.

Topping off the bout with a fall, Van Ness completed the comeback and avoided an upset in the opening round of NCAAs.

The redshirt freshman kept things rolling with a 14-8 upset win over No. 5 seed Paniro Johnson. The Nittany Lion nearly had the fall in the first period but instead settled for four back points.

In the quarterfinals, Van Ness once again found himself behind this time by a score of 7-2 through two periods to Indiana’s Graham Rooks. The Hoosier wouldn’t score another point as Van Ness completed a late comeback in the third for a 10-7 decision.

Van Ness’ Cinderella run as the No. 12 seed would come to an end at the hands of Diakomihalis in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lion scored the first takedown of the bout with 1:20 to go in the third, but the lead wouldn’t last. The Cornell grappler would earn an escape, takedown and four near-fall points for the 8-3 victory.

Sent to the wrestlebacks, Van Ness would go on to finish third in the nation at 149 pounds.

There should be more room in the Big Ten at 149 after Max Murin’s graduation, who went 3-0 against Van Ness this past season. With a potential threat out of the way, there’s a more realistic path to the finals for the rising sophomore.

Parco from Arizona State, Caleb Henson from Virginia Tech, Johnson and Michael Blockhus from Minnesota could all pose threats at 149, but it should be Sasso’s show come March.

157 Pounds: Levi Haines (Penn State) over Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech)

Austin O’Connor topped the 157-pound weight class to earn his second NCAA Title by defeating true freshman Levi Haines 6-2. The Tar Heel won’t be a factor this upcoming season as he’s run out of eligibility.

That will leave Haines as next season’s preseason favorite at 157 after his 27-2 first-year campaign.

His freshman season included memorable then-upset wins over No. 16 Garrett Model on the road and defeating No. 10 Will Lewan in sudden victory. His hot mid-season performances caused the coaching staff to burn his redshirt and hand the 157 starting-role over ahead of their dual with Iowa.

Once Haines reached the postseason he downed then-undefeated and No. 1 ranked Peyton Robb in sudden victory in the Big Ten Title bout at 157. The victory would give the Nittany Lion the No. 2 seed in the National Tournament and Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

There Haines encountered a bump in the road in the quarterfinals when he faced Bryce Andonian. The wrestler from Virginia Tech gave the blue and white’s star a scare, leading him 6-1 after one period with back points.

Controversially, many fans believed that Andonian had pinned Haines in that first period, but the officials made their call.

Haines would go on to not only complete the comeback and prove his resilience but earn the fall over his Hokie opponent. His victory set a rematch with Robb in the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions’ 157-pounder would once again come out on top of the Cornhusker — this time via a 5-3 decision that sent him to face O’Connor in the title.

I believe another strong season is on the horizon for Penn State’s rising star at 157, and his opponent in a potential title bout could be any number of faces.

The top contender to face Haines would be Peyton Robb, but he unfortunately contracted a rare skin disease that will take some time to recover. It’s unknown how long it will take for him to get back to the mat, but he has vowed to do so.

Without Robb, this may open the door for wrestlers like Ed Scott from NC State, Jared Franek the recent transfer from North Dakota State to Iowa, Daniel Cardenas from Stanford or even Andonian.

Of these wrestlers, I believe Andonian has a strong case to go to battle against Haines for the 157-pound title. He will have to deal with Scott in the ACC Tournament and possibly in a dual next season.

Andonian has a 4-1 record against Scott in their careers, but the Wolfpack wrestler took home the victory in the most recent matchup. Andonian finished seventh last year, but he should improve without O’Connor to steal the ACC spotlight from him this season.

MORE WRESTLING CONTENT