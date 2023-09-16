Two Penn State wrestling athletes advance to 2023 Senior World Championships

On Saturday, two former Penn State All-Americans advanced to the 2023 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Zane Retherford and David Taylor each won their semifinals matchups with dominant performances, pushing them each into finals rounds.

Retherford’s semifinal matchup ended a quick 7-0, after a four-point throw followed up by a challenge point secured a first-period win. The 28-year old’s won three straight, outscoring 20-2 before the 70 kilogram championship.

Taylor’s matchup ended after a second-period pin while up 7-0, sealing his fourth victory of the tournament.

The 32-year old wrestler has also looked dominant throughout the 86 kilogram class, as he’s outscored his opponents 29-2 in his last 3. Taylor’s fourth win also qualified Team USA for the Olympic team at 86 kilograms.

The pair of former Nittany Lions will cap off their run with finals showings early on Sunday.

