Social Media Reacts: Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal improves to 5-0 after UFC 290 slate

Bo Nickal’s second career UFC match ignited social media on Saturday night as he defeated Val Woodburn in under 60 seconds.

In a battle of UFC prospects, Nickal (4-0) came out on top of Woodburn (7-0) via TKO in a battle of undefeated fighters.

Former NCAA Champion Nickal entered the packed UFC 290 slate on the main card and as a massive favorite, as high as -3500 on Fanduel at one point. Nickal’s opponent, Val, was a last minute replacement for Tresean Gore who had to back out of the fight due to an injury.

No opponent has managed to make it out of the first round with Nickal yet as he improved to 5-0 in MMA and 2-0 UFC competition.

Here’s how the internet responded.

BO NICKAL WITH A FIRST ROUND KO! THAT'S 5 FIRST ROUND FINISHES IN A ROW! HE'S A PHENOM! 🤯https://t.co/BDkoP3X06e — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 9, 2023

So when can we start talking title fight… Let’s gooooooo @NoBickal @ufc — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) July 9, 2023

Bo Nickals omggggggg — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) July 9, 2023

Bo Nickal with THE HANDS!! It’s that Nittany Lion in him 😤 — Ariel (@ArielSimpson16) July 9, 2023

Bo Nickal is having his way so far in the UFC — FEHL (@itsbfehl) July 9, 2023

ok, Bo Nickal might be him — cade beloso’s burner (@HBambarger) July 9, 2023

