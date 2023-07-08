 Skip to main content
Social Media Reacts: Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal improves to 5-0 after UFC 290 slate

THON, Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal speaks to the crowd during the  pep rally during the 51st THON in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Emily Rosio

Bo Nickal’s second career UFC match ignited social media on Saturday night as he defeated Val Woodburn in under 60 seconds.

In a battle of UFC prospects, Nickal (4-0) came out on top of Woodburn (7-0) via TKO in a battle of undefeated fighters.

Former NCAA Champion Nickal entered the packed UFC 290 slate on the main card and as a massive favorite, as high as -3500 on Fanduel at one point. Nickal’s opponent, Val, was a last minute replacement for Tresean Gore who had to back out of the fight due to an injury.

No opponent has managed to make it out of the first round with Nickal yet as he improved to 5-0 in MMA and 2-0 UFC competition.

Here’s how the internet responded.

