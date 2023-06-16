Recap | Nittany Lion Wrestling Club sends six wrestlers to the world championships

This past weekend, the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club had six wrestlers qualify for the United States’ 2023 World Team, and three others finished as runners-up.

The NLWC members that will represent the United States at the UWW World Championships are Nick Lee at 65 kg, Zain Retherford at 70 kg, Kyle Dake at 74 kg, David Taylor at 86 kg, Kyle Snyder at 97 kg, and Jennifer Page at 59 kg. The three runners-up were Thomas Gilman at 57 kg, Jason Nolf at 74 kg, and Aaron Brooks at 86 kg.

The six NLWC members on Team USA will advance to the UWW World Championships in Serbia from September 16-24.

Thomas Gilman, 57 kg

Thomas Gilman, a former world champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist, two-time world silver medalist, and a Pan American Champion, was bested in a two-out-of-three series against Zane Richards in the freestyle 57 kg championship.

Richards took match No. 1 by a score of 4-3 over Gilman. Match No. 2 also fell against Gilman’s favor 8-6, putting Richards on the 2023 World Team.

Nick Lee, 65 kg

Two-time NCAA Champion Nick Lee earned his first placement on a Senior World Team by downing Yianni Diakomihalis in the 65 kg freestyle championship at Final Xs.

In the first bout, Lee earned a hard-fought 7-6 victory over the four-time NCAA champion Diakomihalis.

Diakomihalis, a 2022 World Silver medalist at 65 kg, came up just short in the second bout 8-8, with Lee winning on a last second exposure to secure his place at Worlds.

Zain Retherford, 70 kg

At 70 kg, Zain Retherford made a return to the Worlds roster with a commanding 11-2 victory over Tyler Berger, who got into a heated exchange with Retherford after the bout came to a close.

Retherford completed the sweep over the U.S. Open Champion with a 4-3 victory, punching his ticket to Worlds once again.

On the international stage, Retherford will look to build on his 2023 Pan American Championship from earlier this year.

Kyle Dake vs. Jason Nolf, 74 kg

In the 74 kg Championship, two members of the NLWC faced off with a bid to Worlds on the line. Kyle Dake, a Cornell graduate and four-time world champion, took the mat against Jason Nolf, a Penn State graduate looking to defend his place at Worlds.

Dake took the first bout with a suffocating 6-0 victory over Nolf. Dake, one of the best collegiate wrestlers of all-time, didn’t miss a beat in the first matchup.

Looking to close out the championship with a victory, Dake came in and delivered with a 3-0 victory over Nolf. Nolf, despite losing out on a Worlds bid, showed a lot of resilience as the underdog to one of the best wrestlers in the world at 74 kg.

David Taylor vs. Aaron Brooks, 86 kg

In another all-NLWC matchup, heavy-favorite David Taylor faced Aaron Brooks to determine Team USA’s representative at 86 kg in Serbia.

Taylor took the first bout with a 6-0 shut-out victory over his fellow Nittany Lion. Brooks wasn’t able to crack the two-time world champion and Olympic Gold Medalist.

The second bout featured a much better showing by Brooks, who came up just short in a 5-4 decision. While Taylor took the series via sweep, Brooks’ efforts against the favorite for the gold medal at Worlds are to be commended.

Kyle Snyder, 97 kg

At 97 kg, Kyle Snyder qualified for Worlds after J’den Cox medically forfeited out of Final Xs. Cox weighed in on the day of the event but was later spotted in crutches.

Normally, wrestlers unable to compete due to injury who medaled the previous year are allowed to take a delayed wrestle-off. However, Cox medaled at 92 kg last year and not 97 kg, making him eligible to delay his Final X matchup.

The two rivals will likely have to wait until the 2024 Olympic Trials to face each other on the mat. In the meantime, Snyder will look to defend gold at 97 kg in Serbia this fall.

Jennifer Page, 59 kg

Jennifer Page will be the NLWC’s final representative at Worlds. Page earned his first appearance at Worlds with a dominant sweep over Michaela Beck.

In the first bout, Page had a statement 11-0 victory over Beck to put herself in the driver’s seat at Final Xs.

The second bout was just as impressive for Page as she won by a final score of 11-0 once again. Page’s impressive performance made her the NLWC’s only member of the women’s freestyle team at Worlds this year.

The NLWC will have half of the men’s freestyle team at Worlds this year and will have six total members representing the United States this fall.

