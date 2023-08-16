Penn State wrestling Mitchell Mesenbrink wins U20 World Championship

Mitchell Mesenbrink was crowned as the UWW U20 World Champion on Wednesday, completing a dominate international run for the Nittany Lion.

Mesenbrink posted a perfect 5-0 record in the UWW U20 Tournament with each victory coming via bonus points.

🏆Nittany Lion redshirt freshman Mitchell Mesenbrink is the UWW U20 World Champion at 74kg! //🔥Mesenbrink with the 16-5 tech over Aghaei of Iran in the finals! //👀Mitchell went 5-0 with 5 Tech Falls, outscoring foes 59-6 at the event!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/TInD0yglBD — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) August 16, 2023

In the championship bout, Mesenbrink earned a 16-5 tech fall over Iran’s Hossein Mohammad Aghaei to capture the 74 kg title.

The young grappler’s impressive showing on the world stage could be a sign of things to come as he challenges for the 165 starting lineup spot this fall.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE