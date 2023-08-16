 Skip to main content
Penn State wrestling Mitchell Mesenbrink wins U20 World Championship

Penn State wrestling vs. Ohio State, BJC

The Penn State wrestling team steps onto the mat while the meet’s lineup is announced before the start of the dual meet against Ohio State on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lion beat the Buckeyes 32-7.

 Lily LaRegina

Mitchell Mesenbrink was crowned as the UWW U20 World Champion on Wednesday, completing a dominate international run for the Nittany Lion.

Mesenbrink posted a perfect 5-0 record in the UWW U20 Tournament with each victory coming via bonus points.

In the championship bout, Mesenbrink earned a 16-5 tech fall over Iran’s Hossein Mohammad Aghaei to capture the 74 kg title.

The young grappler’s impressive showing on the world stage could be a sign of things to come as he challenges for the 165 starting lineup spot this fall.

