 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.

featured

Penn State wrestling earns commitment from class of 2025 wrestler Asher Cunningham

2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Brooks and Amine

Penn State assistant coach Casey Cunningham, left, and head coach Cael Sanderson, right, watch Michigan's Myles Amine defeat Penn State's Aaron Brooks by takedown in a 6-4 sudden victory during the 184-pound first place match of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State picked up a commitment from Asher Cunningham for the class of 2025 on Tuesday.

Cunningham, son of Penn State assistant head coach Casey Cunningham, earned a 28-7 as a sophomore and a 35-9 record as a freshman.

At States, Cunningham has earned both an eighth place finish and a fourth place finish.

The young wrestler seems destined to wrestle in the middle weights having competed at 145, 152 and 160 in high school.

Cunningham marks the second recruit of the 2025 cycle so far.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags