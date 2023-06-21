Penn State wrestling earns commitment from class of 2025 wrestler Asher Cunningham

Penn State picked up a commitment from Asher Cunningham for the class of 2025 on Tuesday.

Cunningham, son of Penn State assistant head coach Casey Cunningham, earned a 28-7 as a sophomore and a 35-9 record as a freshman.

At States, Cunningham has earned both an eighth place finish and a fourth place finish.

The young wrestler seems destined to wrestle in the middle weights having competed at 145, 152 and 160 in high school.

Cunningham marks the second recruit of the 2025 cycle so far.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE