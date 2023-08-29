Penn State wrestlers standout in InterMat preseason rankings

With a new wrestling season on the horizon, InterMat released its preseason rankings on Tuesday, with the Nittany Lions’ entire projected lineup making the cut.

Starting at 125, Penn State’s Robbie Howard slots in at No. 19. Howard spent last season sidelined with an injury that forced Gary Steen to take over in the lineup.

Recent transfer from the Golden Gophers Aaron Nagao comes into this season ranked No. 3 at 133 pounds. His new teammates Beau Bartlett also finds himself ranked No. 3 in his weight class of 141 lbs.

At 149, Shayne Van Ness will enter the new season ranked No. 2 after his All-American run as a redshirt freshman last year.

Levi Haines dominated his way through the NCAA last year as a true freshman, with his run ending in the national title at 157 pounds. Haines will now enter as the preseason favorite at his weight and holds the No. 1 spot in InterMat’s ranking.

Penn State’s Alex Facundo will be ranked around where he was prior to traveling to Tulsa for nationals last year. The redshirt sophomore will be ranked No. 14 at 165 and will try to reach the podium this year.

We've got preseason NCAA DI rankings!https://t.co/q5keAPK0xj — InterMat (@InterMat) August 29, 2023

Defending three-time National Champion at 174 pounds Carter Starocci remains the No. 1 wrestler in the nation at his weight. The Penn State star has yet to make an official announcement on his return to the program but should he remain in State College he will be the heavy favorite for the title.

At 184 pounds, InterMat has Bernie Truax listed at the No. 2 wrestler in the country. InterMat is predicting Truax to swap places with Aaron Brooks in the lineup, a move that has been speculated all off-season.

Brooks, who is bumping up a weight in these rankings, is ranked No. 1 at 197. The three-time National Champion has a chance to make history this year along with his teammate Starocci.

Greg Kerkvliet will enter this season as the No. 1 heavyweight wrestler in the nation. InterMat’s rankings are assuming that Gable Steveson will not be using his last year of eligibility.

As a team, Cael Sanderson’s Nittany Lions find themselves ranked No. 1 in both the Tournament and Dual rankings.

