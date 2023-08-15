Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink set to compete in the 2023 UWW Junior World Championship match

Mitchell Mesenbrink can do it all.

Mesenbrink is gearing up to compete in the Championship match at the 2023 UWW Junior Wolrd Championships in Amman at 74 kg.

New Lion Mitchell Mesenbrink has advanced to the CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH at the 2023 UWW Junior World Championships in Amman at 74 kg!R. 1: W, 10-0 / Marcu, MaldovaR. 2: W, 12-1 / Garayev, AzerbaijanQ: W, 11-0 / Jaideep, IndiaS: W, 10-0 / Baitashov, KyrgyzstanFinals next!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/gmmA6lenIf — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) August 15, 2023

Mesenbrink, a recent commit from Cal-Baptist to the Nittany Lions, was a silver medalist in Bulgaria at last year’s U20 UWW Championships.

So far, Mesenbrink has been dominate in this year’s run on the International stage at 74kg with a major decision in all four rounds of the tournament.

Mesenbrink is expected to push for the 165-pound starting lineup spot with last year’s starter Alex Facundo.

