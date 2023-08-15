 Skip to main content
Penn State’s Mitchell Mesenbrink set to compete in the 2023 UWW Junior World Championship match

Penn State wrestling vs. Nebraska, team trophy

The Penn State wrestling team poses with the Big Ten Regular Season (dual meet) championship trophy after their meet against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Nebraska 21-13.c

 Ryan Bowman

Mitchell Mesenbrink can do it all.

Mesenbrink is gearing up to compete in the Championship match at the 2023 UWW Junior Wolrd Championships in Amman at 74 kg.

Mesenbrink, a recent commit from Cal-Baptist to the Nittany Lions, was a silver medalist in Bulgaria at last year’s U20 UWW Championships.

So far, Mesenbrink has been dominate in this year’s run on the International stage at 74kg with a major decision in all four rounds of the tournament.

Mesenbrink is expected to push for the 165-pound starting lineup spot with last year’s starter Alex Facundo.

