Penn State Altoona to add men's and women's wrestling teams for 2024-25 season

Penn State Altoona announced it will be adding both a men’s and women’s wrestling program beginning in 2024.

The two teams will join the Division III wrestling scene by competing in the AMCC. The campus previously had a wrestling program from the 1971-72 season until the 1980s.

This addition marks the first time the campus is expanding its athletic teams since 2013, bringing its total programs up to 16.

We are pleased to announce the addition of varsity men's and women's wrestling to our NCAA DIII sport offerings! The teams will open intercollegiate play in 2024-25 and will compete within the AMCC.Read more: https://t.co/AiXyj2OJAl#d3wrestle #d3sports — Penn State Altoona Athletics (@PSAltoonaLions) July 12, 2023

A job posting will be put out this fall for prospective men’s and women’s coaches, but the recruiting process will begin as early as this August.

Students who are interested in becoming wrestlers with the new programs can submit their information on Penn State Altoona’s department website.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE