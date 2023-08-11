Opinion | Why the Big Ten’s new teams could find success on the wrestling mat

Realignment continued to shift the landscape of college sports over the past week as Washington and Oregon announced moves to the Big Ten joining foes USC and UCLA. All four teams have club wrestling programs that might have what it takes to finally become Division l.

While the Pac-12 offers Division I wrestling, support for the sport on the West Coast isn’t nearly as strong as in the midwestern and northeastern parts of the country. Moving to the Big Ten, the strongest wrestling conference in the country, could provide an opportunity for these schools with big college football brands to grow wrestling out west.

Oregon seems particularly poised to take off in collegiate wrestling. Recently, the state itself officially added high school girl’s wrestling, which should generate more overall interest in the sport.

The Ducks had a Division I wrestling program from 1956 until 2007 when the university dropped the sport to bring back its baseball team. The highest position that the Ducks ever finished as a team came back in 1980 when they placed 11th.

Now in a more prestigious conference, Oregon can once again try to create a wrestling identity on the national scale. The road would be long and hard but with the right investment from their athletic department, the Ducks can become a recognizable brand in one more sport.

USC and UCLA both also possess big athletics departments that could support the addition of full-fledged wrestling programs. The Californian market provides an interesting springboard for the sport with its massive population as well.

While not the best wrestling state, generating more interest in the sport by having the two biggest college brands pick the sport up might get more young athletes into the wrestling room. Schools like Penn State, Pitt, Iowa and Oklahoma State drew more interest in wrestling from high schoolers by taking an active role in spreading the sport.

The Big Ten’s new additions from the Pac-12 would have to do the same to increase their chances at succeeding on the mat. In-state rival Stanford has had a fair bit of success over the last two decades.

This includes several top-20 finishes and a few All-Americans over that time. Stanford’s success shows that it is possible for the West Coast to find a small degree of success in a sport dominated by middle and eastern parts of the country.

Perhaps even more pronounced is the success that Oregon’s rival Oregon State has had. In 2022, Oregon State had eight wrestlers qualify for nationals, had four All-Americans and finished 12th nationally.

The final addition, Washington, might have the most trouble in establishing its brand but it does have a bit of an advantage over Oregon. As of 2020, the State of Washington has over 9,000 high school boys participating in wrestling, which is the eighth-most by any state.

The biggest barrier to entry for these schools to add Division I wrestling would first of all be funding. Wrestling would likely require new athletic facilities, uniforms and equipment just to get started.

These start-up expenses wouldn’t include the expensive cross-country trips for duals against Big Ten programs and expenses for recruiting trips and scholarships. Teams might also have to pay for additional staff that a club team wouldn't have needed.

These costs might be tough to swallow in the early years when the programs are struggling to get wins in duals or getting wrestlers to nationals. But, the patience will be worth it once the West Coast teams start putting wrestlers at NCAAs.

It’s highly unlikely these schools would be able to contend for any team titles, but individual champions at either the conference or national level could become a possibility in the next decade.

Once the move from the Big Ten is complete, Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA should highly consider adding wrestling due to the highly untapped potential the West Coast adds to the sport as a whole.

