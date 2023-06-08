NCAA approves set of rule changes, 3-point takedown for wrestling

On Thursday, the NCAA passed a new set of rules that was proposed last month that will dramatically alter the college wrestling scene.

The biggest change is that takedowns will now be worth three points instead of two, and wrestlers that are on top will have to pursue a near-fall or pin rather than just grinding down their opponent.

In order to earn a riding time point under the new rules, wrestlers will have to have scored near-fall points and have over a minute of riding time.

These new rules are aimed at encouraging more aggressive and exciting wrestling at the collegiate level as well as making a bigger difference between an escape and takedown. Another offensive rule change, adding a three-point near-fall, also passed.

A new video review rule will be in effect this fall too. Under the new system, referees can overturn or confirm all calls or missed calls during a video review challenge sequence. For challenges by either coach, this sequence is from when the error or alleged error occurs until when the match is stopped or should have been stopped.

The penalty for a delayed coach’s video review challenge would be the loss of the video review challenge instead of the current system, where it’s a control-of-mat violation and a loss of a team point.

The first medical forfeit of a tournament for an individual wrestler will now count as a loss unless the wrestler medically defaulted in the previous match. Each subsequent medical forfeit will not count as a loss.

Here are other rule changes included.

The hand-touch takedown has been eliminated. The NCAA committee cited the need to demonstrate better control during a collegiate wrestling match.

All true placement matches conducted at an event will not affect the final team score.

Referees can allow wrestling to continue after an illegal hold is called and do not have to stop the action unless a wrestler's safety is in question.

The mandatory five-second count for the waist and ankle ride will now be expanded to include all situations where a top wrestler grabs the ankle of a bottom wrestler.

Weigh-in times will now be two hours or sooner for all competitions. In the past, this was the rule for tournaments only and dual meets were one hour or sooner.

Weight certification for all schools will now be allowed to start on September 1.

The rule that previously limited facial hair to one inch in length has been eliminated.

