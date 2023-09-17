Former Penn State wrestlers finish with gold at 2023 Senior World Championships

Sunday’s 2023 Senior World Championships bout wrapped up title performances from two former Penn State All-Americans.

Zain Retherford and David Taylor both grabbed gold medals in the freestyle tournament, capping off undefeated runs with championship round wins.

Retherford captured his first world title with an 8-5 victory to put him at 4-0 on the tournament — outscoring his opponents 28-7 throughout the 70 kilogram class.

#WrestleBelgrade70 kg Gold medal - Zain Retherford (USA) dec. Amirmohammad Yazdanicherati (Iran), 8-5 pic.twitter.com/oPXdLnge9s — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) September 17, 2023

Taylor’s title match ended with a pin almost six minutes into action, leaving him at 5-0 through his latest 86 kilogram title.

Taylor’s matchup with Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati was the fourth time the two faced with a world or Olympic title at the helm, and extended his record against Yazdanicharati to 5-1.

The latest Nittany Lion gold medals could be a sign to come for the remainder of the tournament, which continues until September 24th.

