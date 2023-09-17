 Skip to main content
Former Penn State wrestlers finish with gold at 2023 Senior World Championships

Penn State Wrestling, Zain Retherford

Penn State's Zain Rtherford gets the win over Iowa's Brandon Sorenson during the match at the Bruce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 10.

 Christopher Sanders

Sunday’s 2023 Senior World Championships bout wrapped up title performances from two former Penn State All-Americans.

Zain Retherford and David Taylor both grabbed gold medals in the freestyle tournament, capping off undefeated runs with championship round wins.

Retherford captured his first world title with an 8-5 victory to put him at 4-0 on the tournament — outscoring his opponents 28-7 throughout the 70 kilogram class.

Taylor’s title match ended with a pin almost six minutes into action, leaving him at 5-0 through his latest 86 kilogram title.

Taylor’s matchup with Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharati was the fourth time the two faced with a world or Olympic title at the helm, and extended his record against Yazdanicharati to 5-1.

The latest Nittany Lion gold medals could be a sign to come for the remainder of the tournament, which continues until September 24th.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

 

