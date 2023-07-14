Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young sets sight to represent Mexico in 2024 Olympics

Once a Penn State wrestler, now an Olympic hopeful.

Two-time NCAA champion and former Penn State wrestler, Roman Bravo-Young, announced on Friday that he will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics to represent Mexico in the 57kg division.

Roman Bravo-Young has announced that will be competing for Mexico! 🇲🇽 Bravo-Young will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics at 57kg. pic.twitter.com/kpZG7x7H9t — WrestlersGrind (@_wrestlersgrind) July 14, 2023

In June, Bravo-Young finished in a draw in his UFC debut against Alex Perez where he had the upper-hand most of the match.

Internationally, Bravo-Young represented the United States in 2019 at the Junior Pan American Championships, where he won gold at the 61kg division.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+4 Way-too-early 2023-24 wrestling national championship predictions | Opinion With a brand new wrestling season lurking around the corner, it’s never too early to look at…