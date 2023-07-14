 Skip to main content
Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young sets sight to represent Mexico in 2024 Olympics

NCAA Wrestling Championships, Bravo-Young semifinals

At 133, Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young faces Michael McGee from Arizona State University in the semifinals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, March 17, 2023. Bravo-Young won 6-4 in sudden victory.

Once a Penn State wrestler, now an Olympic hopeful.

Two-time NCAA champion and former Penn State wrestler, Roman Bravo-Young, announced on Friday that he will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics to represent Mexico in the 57kg division.

In June, Bravo-Young finished in a draw in his UFC debut against Alex Perez where he had the upper-hand most of the match.

Internationally, Bravo-Young represented the United States in 2019 at the Junior Pan American Championships, where he won gold at the 61kg division.

