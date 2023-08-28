Former Penn State wrestler Ken Chertow accepts new coaching role

Misericordia University has named former Penn State wrestler Ken Chertow as the university’s first women’s wrestling head coach in an announcement earlier today.

Chertow was a three-time All-American in his time wearing the blue and white with two third-place finishes in 1987 and 1988.

The former Pan American Champion and Nittany Lion previously served as an assistant coach at Ohio State and later returned to State College to coach his Alma Mater in 1992.

Olympian and Penn State All-American Ken Chertow has been named the head women's wrestling coach at Misericordia University. — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) August 28, 2023

In 1994, Chertow once again said goodbye to Nittany Nation and has pursued a career in developing men and women wrestlers at both the high school and collegiate level ever since.

With over 10,000 wrestlers developed in his program, Chertow will start a new chapter when Misericordia women's wrestling begins competition in the 2024-25 season.

