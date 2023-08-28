 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Former Penn State wrestler Ken Chertow accepts new coaching role

Former coach teaches wrestling

FILE PHOTO: Ken Chertow, a former Penn State coach, encourages a crowd at a 2001 camp. 

 Gordon Marshall

Misericordia University has named former Penn State wrestler Ken Chertow as the university’s first women’s wrestling head coach in an announcement earlier today.

Chertow was a three-time All-American in his time wearing the blue and white with two third-place finishes in 1987 and 1988.

The former Pan American Champion and Nittany Lion previously served as an assistant coach at Ohio State and later returned to State College to coach his Alma Mater in 1992.

In 1994, Chertow once again said goodbye to Nittany Nation and has pursued a career in developing men and women wrestlers at both the high school and collegiate level ever since.

With over 10,000 wrestlers developed in his program, Chertow will start a new chapter when Misericordia women's wrestling begins competition in the 2024-25 season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags