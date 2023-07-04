 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal’s opponent reportedly withdraws from upcoming fight

Men's Wrestling Bo Nickal

Penn State's Bo Nickal cheers with the crowd after defeating Ohio State's Myles Martin during the Men's Wrestling match at Rec Hall on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. The no. 1 Nittany Lions defeated the no. 2 Buckeyes 19-18.

 Edward Fan

Penn State wrestling legend Bo Nickal is reportedly without an opponent for this weekend.

Nickal was set to face Tresean Gore, who recently withdrew from the competition due to an injury, according to the report by Ariel Helwani.

Nickal was set to face Gore at 10 p.m. on Saturday as part of the UFC 290 card.

The UFC will reportedly attempt to keep Nickal on the card as it searches for a new opponent.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags