Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal’s opponent reportedly withdraws from upcoming fight

Penn State wrestling legend Bo Nickal is reportedly without an opponent for this weekend.

Nickal was set to face Tresean Gore, who recently withdrew from the competition due to an injury, according to the report by Ariel Helwani.

Bo Nickal is need of a new opponent for this weekend’s UFC 290 card, sources say. His opponent Tresean Gore is out due to injury. UFC is working on keeping Nickal on the card, I’m told. Hoping to finalize a new bout today. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 4, 2023

Nickal was set to face Gore at 10 p.m. on Saturday as part of the UFC 290 card.

The UFC will reportedly attempt to keep Nickal on the card as it searches for a new opponent.

