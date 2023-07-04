Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal’s main card fight saved by last-minute replacement

Bo Nickal is still set to fight on Saturday, but he’ll be facing a new opponent.

Nickal’s original opponent at UFC 290, Tresean Gore, apparently suffered an injury during training that caused him to withdraw from the fight. Luckily for Nickal, he was able to find another opponent quickly.

🚨🚨Fight Saved🚨🚨Bo Nickal (4-0) stays on #UFC290. He takes on undefeated late replacement Val Woodburn (7-0) this Saturday in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ByDsra8Lpl — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 4, 2023

Val Woodburn will replace Gore and fight Nickal on UFC 290’s main card. Woodburn is 7-0 in his professional MMA career, and was set to make his UFC debut on August 29 as a part of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Woodburn will now fight 52 days ahead of schedule as a last minute replacement.

