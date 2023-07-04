 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal’s main card fight saved by last-minute replacement

Bo Nickal OTT Semifinals

Wrestlers compete at the 2021 USA Wrestling Olympic Team Trials, Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

 Courtesy of Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com

Bo Nickal is still set to fight on Saturday, but he’ll be facing a new opponent.

Nickal’s original opponent at UFC 290, Tresean Gore, apparently suffered an injury during training that caused him to withdraw from the fight. Luckily for Nickal, he was able to find another opponent quickly.

Val Woodburn will replace Gore and fight Nickal on UFC 290’s main card. Woodburn is 7-0 in his professional MMA career, and was set to make his UFC debut on August 29 as a part of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Woodburn will now fight 52 days ahead of schedule as a last minute replacement.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags