Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal continues dominant MMA run with another first-round finish

Bo Nickal OTT Semifinals

Wrestlers compete at the 2021 USA Wrestling Olympic Team Trials, Fort Worth, Texas, April 2, 2021. (Photo by Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

 Courtesy of Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com

Bo Nickal continued his dominant UFC run on Saturday as the opening fight of the UFC 290 main card.

Nickal earned his fastest UFC-affiliated finish of his early MMA career with a 38-second TKO over Val Woodburn. Nickal’s right hand served as the catalyst for the knockout, stunning Woodburn, before a flurry of punches caused the referee to step in.

The victory has become what’s expected of Nickal in his professional fighting career. In his five professional fights, only one has lasted past the two-minute mark. The other four finished have been finished inside 1:02.

Woodburn wasn’t the original opponent Nickal was supposed to face, but stepped in after Tresean Gore withdrew from less than a week before the fight due to injury. Woodburn stepped in as a last-minute replacement and made his UFC debut.

Nickal was a three-time NCAA champion for Penn State, but acquired striking skills that were utilized on Saturday night. However, Nickal’s performance will continue to skyrocket him up the UFC middleweight rankings.

