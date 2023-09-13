Film Review | Mitchell Mesenbrink’s 2023 UWW U20 Freestyles Gold Medal Run

One of Happy Valley’s freshest faces has planted himself among the world’s best.

In the August 2023 UWW U20 Freestyle Tournament, Mitchell Mesenbrink captured the 74 kilogram championship after a 16-5 tech fall capped off a 59-6 scoring run through three days of matches.

Since deciding to join the Nittany Lions in the spring, the second-year wrestler has been slotted as a potential lineup addition at either the 157 or 165 pound class — becoming a world gold medalist justifies Mesenbrink’s case for time on the mat.

A year after grabbing second place in the 70 kilogram freestyle event, his latest performance deserves a deeper look before year one with the blue and white.

Qualifications: Mesenbrink v. Marcu

Mesenbrink’s first day of the UWW event was flat-out dominant — coming out strong in a 10-0 shutout in his first match.

“I don’t love watching wrestling unless it’s really exciting.” Mitchell Mesenbrink told The Daily Collegian. “It’s a chess match, but at the end of the day I want my chess match to be a battle.”

After shooting for a few early takedowns that didn’t land, the second-year wrestler grabbed a score within seconds that led to a 4-0 lead.

“My fun is going to battle,” Mesenbrink said. “I want to go out and score and make sure I’m getting points and having fun.”

Having known and coached Mesenbrink since he was young, Ben Askren said Mitchell’s fearless mentality has added a deeper bag of tools.

“He’s got a ton of weapons.” Askren said. “He’s both very quick and also wrestles with a hard pace, which is a really good combination — a lot of people aren’t able to put those two together.”

The transfer from Cal Baptist has gained size and overall strength since, but the overpowering quickness he brought to Amman, Jordan, was visible.

His next big play was led by a second effort on a leg dive, which secured him the two-point score on the former bronze medalist.

The 2 minutes, 10 seconds technical fall gave an exciting start to the tournament for Mesenbrink, and that intensity carried into the rest of the trip.

Qualifications: Mesenbrink vs. Garayev

Mesenbrink’s second qualification began with another fast, 4-0 start — which his father, John Mesenbrink, said has long been a key to his wrestling game.

“It just goes back to how excited and happy he is to be at Penn State,” John Mesenbrink said.

As long-time fans of Penn State wrestling, both John and Mitchell Mesenbrink named former Nittany Lion wrestlers David Taylor and Zain Retherford as reasons why the Hartland, Wisconsin, native emulates a faster game.

The USA wrestler’s next sprawl led him close to his opponent’s back for a score, showing off his bag of tricks once again.

Since the Askren Wrestling Academy opened in 2011, Mesenbrink has worked closely with Askren, who’s focused on developing his complete game. Building upon the Wisconsin native’s instincts to bring other skills was crucial to Askren’s philosophy.

“That was just him realizing that he could use a variety of attacks,” Askren said, referencing his growth. “He would just sometimes get locked in on one thing, and when that one thing wasn't there, he would struggle to change his plan.”

According to Askren, Mesenbrink’s game made that leap forward during his 2021-22 senior season — just prior to his No. 59 overall class ranking.

Another series of points led to a 10-1 lead before a remarkable move, carrying Mesenbrink into position for his next technical victory.

His match-winning score was executed to perfection, as the move carried Mesenbrink onto his opponent’s back, after launching out of a neutral position.

“You need a good sense of your body and your limits,” Mesenbrink said. “A lot of these coaches are really good at knowing what you're good at and adding in things.”

Quarterfinal Round: Mesenbrink vs. Jaideep

The Wisconsin native continued to show off his takedowns through quarterfinals action.

Learning to get “in a flow” with his opponent has helped that success, which his coaches credited to the world champion’s love for the sport.

Penn State’s head assistant coach Casey Cunningham said Mesenbrink has been hungry to learn around practice. On top of his current workload, Askren added that the time he’s already invested has put him ahead.

“He's got a great feel for the sport,” Askren said. “It takes a lot of time and effort, and that's something he's been willing to put in.”

The first six points within Mesenbrink’s third matchup came immediately after a strong takedown, followed up by rolling to extend the lead early before an 11-0 conclusion.

Just an off-season in Happy Valley showed a faster “rate of attack” that John Mesenbrink said stood out to him, but Mitchell said he’s still focused on growing to take the next steps in his game.

“There is no limit to how good you can be here,” Mesenbrink said on Penn State’s impact on the mat.

Along with being a confident scorer, his level of grappling has shown to be equally important on defense.

Mesenbrink dominated control through a second-defensive shutout, leading into his next 10-0 outing.

Semifinal Round: Mesenbrink vs. Baitashov

The event’s best-of-four match was led by the same plan that got Mesenbrink this far, capturing four points within 13 seconds with another strong-grasped takedown.

Mesenbrink’s quickest match of the tournament was headlined by a controlling ground game, leading to the sub-60 second win.

After taking his opponent’s left leg, Mesenbrink was in range for the winning two-point score. Along with looking to “crush” in top positioning, Mesenbrink said he wants to prove he’s an all-around talent.

“I want to pin people,” Mesenbrink said. “There’s people that think I’m behind the curve because I’ve just wrestled freestyle for a year and a half, but that’s not the case.”

Championship: Mesenbrink vs. Mohammad Aghaei

Although Mesenbrink allowed his first point of the tournament early into the second match, it was the last he allowed until the final match on day three.

It was also a rematch of last year’s 70 kilogram quarterfinal matchup, which Mesenbrink won 9-7 but it came following a 7-3 deficit.

This time around, Mesenbrink put pressure on his opponent immediately, taking the first several scores.

Although Mesenbrink used the word “pace” to describe his championship-match preparation, it came down to him keeping a stronger tempo than his opponent for much of the contest.

After a bunch of points pulled Mesenbrink into an early 7-0 lead against his Iranian opponent, the intensity that led throughout would be what pushed Mesenbrink toward an 11-point victory margin.

After allowing five points to his opponent, Mesenbrink’s defense continued to lead him into scoring position.

Askren said Mesenbrink has improved tremendously on defense, adding that his maturity with his pace has contributed to that, while giving him more patience from time-to-time.

Showing his ability to get out of bad positions was impressive throughout the entire tournament, showing his overall confidence.

“I don't feel like that was even my best performance there,” Mesenbrink said. “Being here with the last year that I've had, I feel like that showed the levels that I've been jumping.”

Mesenbrink capped off his dominant trip to Jordan with one final leg attack, capturing his first gold as a freestyle wrestler.

“The cherry on top was the gold medal,” Mesenbrink said, “But it's not the only thing that was important — it's the experiences.”

The second-year athlete will have options with his first season with the blue and white, but both he and Cunningham said the focus is on working day-to-day right now; although Askren has said he thinks he offers more at 157 to this point.

Despite what Mesenbrink’s future holds in 2023-24, he’s shown leaps in progress that indicate the off-season pickup should have Happy Valley’s attention.

“The sky's the limit for him,” Askren said.

