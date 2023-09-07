Women’s volleyball looks to continue winning streak against Temple, Louisville

Penn State is taking another road trip after its first home games of the season.

Coming off of three straight wins in their invitational, the No. 12 Nittany Lions will be battling Temple on Friday and No. 2 Louisville on Sunday.

In the Penn State Invitational, the team took on Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison. The blue and white found its footing at Rec Hall and was able to secure its first wins of the season.

This performance bumped the Nittany Lions up to No. 12 in the AVCA poll, after being knocked down to 14 last week because of losses in the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational.

Jess Mruzik had an outstanding weekend, winning AVCA Player of the Week after a 53 kill and 14 dig performance in Penn State’s three wins. She also reached a career milestone last Saturday against Colgate with 1,000 kills.

Maddy Bilinovic also had a noteworthy weekend with 35 digs and 17 assists.

With this momentum, the Nittany Lions hope to keep the winning streak going; however, competing against these teams might be a challenging task.

Temple

Temple is coming off of a win against Morgan State in the Morgan State/Townson Tournament. Despite going 10-21 last season, the Owls have opened this season with more success at 6-1.

A player having a huge impact on this success is Taylor Davenport. She led the team in kills with 451 in the 2022 season, making her the first Temple player since 2015 to reach 400 kills in one season.

Ranked fifth overall in the American Athletic Conference in kills per set, Davenport is a key player for this team.

Libero Falanika Danielson also led the team last season with a team high 434 digs. With over 1,000 career digs, Danielson had four matches with over 20 digs in 2022.

This will be coach Linda Hampton-Keith’s second season with the Owls after four years at North Carolina State. During her tenure at NC State, she led the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2012.

The last time Penn State played Temple was 2018, where the Nittany Lions swept the Owls 3-0 — the blue and white have won the last three match-ups.

Louisville

With a 7-0 record, Louisville is undefeated so far this season, most recently defeating Missouri in the Mizzou Invitational. In five of those games, the Cardinals swept their opponents 3-0.

Last season, Louisville went 31-3, making it all the way to the championship of the NCAA Tournament. In the tournament final, the unit lost to Texas 3-0.

Currently ranked at No. 2, the Cardinals will be a challenging opponent for Penn State.

With team leader Claire Chaussee graduating after last season, senior Anna DeBeer has stepped up. The Louisville, Kentucky, native leads the team so far with 91 kills, securing a top-five spot on the squad in digs and blocks, making her a versatile player on the court.

Elena Scott, the team’s libero, had 467 digs last season. In the first six games, she already has 103 digs, including 21 against Wright State.

The last time Penn State played Louisville was 2013, where the Nittany Lions won 3-0 — the blue and white have swept the Cardinals in every matchup since 2008.

Heading into this weekend, the Nittany Lions are looking to make a statement against these two programs.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Jess Mruzik brings home two awards for Penn State women's volleyball As the campaign has started to ramp up for Penn State, Jess Mruzik has put her name on the map.