'This conference is relentless' | Penn State women's volleyball has things to work on after win against Seton Hall

After a win in Friday’s game against UMBC, the blue and white came out hoping to get another sweep at Rec Hall.

No. 13 Penn State battled Seton Hall in a competitive match, overcoming errors and miscommunications to win 3-1 on Saturday.

Trailing for most of the set, the Nittany Lions gave Seton Hall too many opportunities to get points off of their mistakes. Two of the Pirates’ first three points came off of service errors alone, diminishing any momentum Penn State had from the previous game.

“We have to be better adjusted and be lower and tighter along the net,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said.

Even after the blue and white started to shrink Seton Hall’s lead, it couldn’t build anything sturdy, continuing to fall behind.

The Pirates’ kills were finding all of the holes in the Penn State offense, leaving the unit scrambling on the court.

“Seton Hall played aggressive, played hard and I think they’re a good team,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “[Seton Hall] exposed things that we need to work on.”

Compared to Friday’s game where the Nittany Lions’ hitting percentage was over .300 in every set, the team was struggling to even bring it over .000 in the first set against Seton Hall.

They won the first set after a 5-0 scoring run, looking more like the team fans watched play against UMBC the night prior. Kills by Camryn Hannah and Jess Mruzik accumlated Penn State the momentum it was looking for after struggling to get to the ball for most of the set.

Throughout the second set, Seton Hall was finding success with kills as Penn State’s blocking front struggled to get the ball on the opposition’s side.

“We’ll see hitters like that all season,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We have to be able to make changes quicker.”

Bursts of energy were keeping the Nittany Lions in the sets, never slipping too far behind; however, in every set Seton Hall seemed to always have the advantage and stay on top for most of the match.

After two straight errors by Penn State, the Pirates took the second set, looking dominant over the Nittany Lions — hitting under .100 in the second.

Libero Gillian Grimes noted the strength of Seton Hall, and what it meant for the team.

“We can’t afford missed serves against a team like that.” Grimes said.

The two teams seemed to switch places, as Seton Hall started to make mistakes in the third set, hurting its chances of pulling off an upset. Taylor Trammell was finding success with kills against the Pirates.

The fourth set was equally competitive between the two with the score often tied.

Both teams were struggling to get hits, but Penn State seemed to have the edge during the last set. Taking the fourth set, the Nittany Lions won the match, but not without error and things to work on for the next game.

“I’d like to see us have a couple good days of practice and to regroup, find the grit and the fight that we need,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “This conference is relentless.”

