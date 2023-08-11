Position Preview | New faces, experienced veterans to lead women’s volleyball

The Nittany Lions come into 2023 with a lot of fresh faces, between new graduate students, transfers and freshmen.

But between the experienced graduate students and veteran players on the squad, Penn State looks to avenge its regional loss in the NCAA tournament this past year.

With their season opener in two weeks against Florida in Tampa Bay, Florida, here’s how coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s squad looks this season.

Outside Hitter

At what may be the most bolstered position on the 2023 Nittany Lion’s squad, five players come in fighting for playing time behind the net.

Transferring from Michigan, Jess Mruzik has high expectations this season. To start, she has been named to the All-Big Ten preseason team.

Mruzik looks to take over and take playing time from junior Anjelina Starck, who in her sophomore season, made 20 starts and played in all 34 matches for the Nittany Lions.

Zoe Weatherington and Alexa Markley double as right side, coming into the 2023 season fresh with accolades to show for. Weatherington was named to the 2021 Pac-12 Honorable Mention Team during her time at Utah while Markley notched Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors in her rookie campaign.

Coming in new to the Nittany Lions is freshman Karis Willow, who enters her novice year as a three-time All-State player in high school.

Middle Blocker

Coming in as the most veteran position this season, the middle blocker position looks stronger than ever for the Nittany Lions.

A pair of seniors, Taylor Trammell and Allie Holland, who piggybacked starts last year after Trammell’s season ending injury, are the two veteran familiar faces.

In her first season at Penn State after transferring from Purdue, Trammell looks to continue her starting spree, where she got the nod in the first 19 matches.

Holland looks to continue her successful career after being named to the first All-Big Ten team in 2022. Her 31 starts and 118 sets played in her 2022 campaign led her to 260 kills and 158 blocks.

Catherine Burke, the only non-senior of the bunch, comes in as the No. 4 recruit out of Illinois and No. 86 in the country, hoping to fuel a drive and passion as she fights for playing time from the two seniors.

Right Side

The position of right side has the most new faces to the Nittany Lions squad in 2023, full of transfers and inexperienced players.

New senior transfer, Camryn Hannah from Clemson, brings in a lot of experience for the Nittany Lions, earning an All-American honorable mention honor while at Clemson.

Doubling as an outside hitter, Weatherington, a super-senior for the Nittany Lions, played her junior season at Utah, where she earned Pac-12 Honorable mention with the Utes.

Also playing as outside hitter, Markley looks to continue her award-winning career after being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2022.

Despite having veteran status, senior Macy Van Den Elzen has made very few appearances for the Nittany Lions and hopes to fight for more playing time in her senior season.

Setter

Setter is a position with very little Penn State experience — half of the Nittany Lions’ setters come in as graduate transfers with their conference’s Setter of the Year award.

As the only setter who has previously been on the Nittany Lions squad, junior Quinn Menger doubles as a defensive specialist, although she has never started a match in the blue and white uniform.

Graduate student Mac Podraza comes in with high expectations from Ohio State, including being named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

Podraza was voted the 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year and earned All-America honors three years in her collegiate career: second team in 2022, third team in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020.

Ally Van Eekeren joins Podraza as the other graduate student being voted best conference setter, earning the Big South setter of the year while at High Point.

Kate Lally joins the Nittany Lion squad as a local graduate, earning an all-state selection her senior season at State College Area High School.

Libero

Despite having a full veteran libero squad, Maddy Bilinovic looks to take the reins in the 2023 season.

Bilinovic started all 34 matches at libero in 2022, recording 27 matches with double-digit digs. The Independence, Ohio, native also tied program history in the Nittany Lions’ win at LSU, garnering 21 digs in a three-set match.

Both Cassie Kuerschen and Gillian Grimes played at libero throughout their high school and club careers and look to fill the gaps when Bilinovic graduates or when injury arises, although defensive specialist remains the primary focus until then.

Defensive Specialist

As one of the most plentiful positions for the Nittany Lions, six players start at the defensive specialist position, whether primarily focusing on the defensive specialist or playing dual positions.

In her freshman season, Grimes served as the Nittany Lions’ go-to defensive specialist, starting 29 games.

The Nittany Lions have two new fresh faces to the DS position with Lina Perugini and Joce Nathan.

Nathan was a three-time all state selection at Wilmington Friends School, where she also played seven years with the Brandywine Volleyball Club.

Perugini comes in as a grad student and two-time All-Sun Belt second team star, bringing a lot of experience to the Nittany Lions from Coastal Carolina.

Kuerschen and Menger, both juniors, played in a handful of matches in their Penn State careers and hope to make a splash in their 2023 campaigns, fighting for more playing time at a talent-filled position.

Despite starting all of the 2022 season at libero, Bilinovic previously played at DS and played several matches her freshman and sophomore season, recording over 100 digs.

All in all, Penn State looks to have its positions filled up, gearing toward its first match of the season.

