Penn State women's volleyball unveils complete 2023 schedule

As the 2023 season draws closer, Penn State has discovered its next opponents.

Following another successful season in which the Nittany Lions amassed a 26-8 record and made it to the third round of the NCAA Tournament, the squad will look to continue that success against a loaded schedule this fall.

Penn State's nonconference slate includes matches against Florida and Georgia Tech in the Tampa Bay Invitational to kick off the season, followed by contests against Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison in the Penn State Invitational.

The Nittany Lions will also take on Temple and Louisville before hosting UMBC and Seton Hall for the Penn State Classic. The Cardinals finished as the national runner-ups in 2022.

Per usual, the Big Ten gauntlet figures to be challenging, with matchups against each conference opponent including two contests against Northwestern, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan and Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions will host the Badgers on Nov. 11 in what looks to be one of the biggest games of the season nationally.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE