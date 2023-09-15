Penn State women's volleyball sweeps UMBC in a home match at Rec Hall

Penn State hosted UMBC in its first game of a weekend double header at Rec Hall.

The blue and white defeated the Retrievers in a 3-0 match bringing it to 5-3 overall.

The first set started off slow as both teams were neck and neck with a score of 5 - 5 early in the set.

Strategic double blocking at the net by both senior Taylor Trammell and graduate student Mac Podraza helped Penn State end the tie and gain a lead of 10 - 5.

Penn State was quick to further its lead to 18 -12 after going on two separate 3-0 scoring runs in hopes of ending the first set with a win.

The intensity of the blue and white continued to increase as the gold and white looked to catch up late in the first set.

The Retrievers continued to have service errors along with missed blocks and their efforts were simply not enough for a comeback. The Nittany Lions closed the first set with a win of 25-17, leading the match 1-0.

UMBC started the second set off eager to comeback from their first set loss, but just as it started a run, a call by the referee caused them to use their first challenge of the game. The unsuccessful challenge fueled Penn State as it went on a 3 - 0 scoring run shortly after.

Senior Camryn Hannah continued to put in work for her team as she was not only dominating on the defensive end, but led her team with the most kills at four. Along with Hannah, junior Cassie Kuerschen seemed unstoppable on defense, after two back- to-back pancakes – saving her team two points.

Just as Penn State began to pull away, graduate student Kamani Conteh gave back-to-back kills, causing UMBC to go on a 3-0 scoring run. Conteh tied her teammate Michela De Marzi with the most kills at five each.

The blue and white’s communication overpowered the black and gold and with offensive efforts from Hannah and strong defense by both Trammell and Hannah, they remained unstoppable once again.

Penn State ended the second set with a score of 25-19 beating UMBC back to back in the second set.

The third set started in favor of Penn State after a kill by senior Jess Mruzik led it on a scoring run of 3-0 with a lead of 6-2 over the Retrievers. Mistakes by UMBC continued to cause issues as communication errors started to disrupt the progress they made.

As the third set continued, Penn State's communication began to fizzle as missed calls on both serves and kills gave UMBC the momentum to close their trail to five points.

Just as the Retrievers looked to close the set, a missed kill by graduate student Conteh gave Penn State its last point to win.The Nittany Lions swept UMBC in a 3-0 match win with a score of 25-17 to finish the third set.

The blue and white’s next match will take place on Saturday, against Seton Hall, at 4 p.m. in Rec Hall.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE