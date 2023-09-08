Penn State women's volleyball sweeps Temple on the road

Temple hosted Penn State Friday in the Liacouras Center as the blue and white was looking to carry its momentum from the Penn State Invitational.

The Nittany Lions defeated the Owls in a 3-0 match sweep, giving them an overall record of 4-2 so far this season.

Penn State began the match with an abundance of energy after coming off of a win against James Madison on Sunday. The Nittany Lions started the game on a 4-0 scoring run against Temple, continuing to show their offensive talents.

Throughout the first set, the blue and white led the game, shining on both offense and defense.

Senior Camryn Hannah and fifth-year Zoe Weatherington both showed their talents on offense, combining for a total of nine kills before the end of the first set.

The Owls struggled on both sides, trying to play catch-up with Penn State. The first set ended in favor of the Nittany Lions, leading with a score of 25-9 and taking the match to 1-0.

The second started off similar to the first — strong offense from the entire Penn State team. Temple slowly began to get into a groove with quick thinking at the net and a lack of service errors, which plagued it in the first set.

Poor communication by the red and white propelled the blue and white’s lead to 19-10, as errors continued to rack up for the Owls. Senior Allie Holland was key for the blue and white's offense, tying Weatherington for most kills at eight.

Temple continued its efforts to gain quick points from its offense, totaling 11 kills but errors took over late in the set. The Nittany Lions took set two away from the Owls, winning 25-15 in the second game.

Trying to prevent a sweep, the red and white started the third set with an eagerness to slow down the blue and white's momentum. Senior Taylor Davenport and graduate student Avery Luoma had a combined total of eight kills, leading Temple with the most kills.

Penn State continued to dominate Temple in the third set as it looked to close the match. The blue and white led 15-10, but a strong kill by Luoma stopped its 4-0 scoring run as it looked to avoid the sweep.

The Owls gained momentum late in the third set as they looked to stay in the match. Serving aces led to quick and easy points for the red and white to cut its loss while extending the scoring run to 6-0.

Temple refused to roll over and give up, as it battled to tie the match at 24-24. In the end, Penn State's power was just too much for the Owls and an attack error gave the blue and white the victory, with a score of 27-25.

The blue and white's next match will take place on Sunday against Louisville on the road.

