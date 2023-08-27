Penn State women's volleyball star named to All-Invitational Team

Nittany Lion Taylor Trammell has been named to the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational All-Invitational Team.

Penn State played Florida and Georgia Tech in the invitational, where Trammell had an amazing performance. The middle blocker had 9 kills and 7 blocks against Georgia Tech on Sunday.

What a start to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Volleyball season at the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational! A weekend full of unforgettable matches and electric atmospheres at both @AmalieArena and the @yuenglingcenter! 🏐🌴With that, here is the #R2TBI All-Invitational Team! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/qDZEjWPHm1 — Tampa Bay Sports Commission (@SportsTampaBay) August 27, 2023

Despite the Nittany Lions losing their first two games, Trammell put on a show in Tampa.

The senior set the tone for Penn State and was a force on the court throughout the invitational.

