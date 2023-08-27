 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women's volleyball star named to All-Invitational Team

Penn State women’s volleyball v. Coastal Carolina, Trammell (1) and Weatherington (17)

Middle blocker Taylor Trammell (1) and outside hitter Zoe Weatherington (17) attempt to block the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Coastal Carolina at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the match 3-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Nittany Lion Taylor Trammell has been named to the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational All-Invitational Team.

Penn State played Florida and Georgia Tech in the invitational, where Trammell had an amazing performance. The middle blocker had 9 kills and 7 blocks against Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Despite the Nittany Lions losing their first two games, Trammell put on a show in Tampa.

The senior set the tone for Penn State and was a force on the court throughout the invitational.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags