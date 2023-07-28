Penn State women's volleyball ranked 4th in Big Ten preseason polls, earns 2 all-conference players

Penn State women's volleyball earned some preseason accolades on Friday.

In the Big Ten preseason poll, the Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 4, ranked behind Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota.

Additionally, transfers Jess Mruzik and Mac Podraza were named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, including a unanimous selection for Podraza.

Mruzik joins the blue and white after a strong 3-year career with Michigan. The senior outside hitter is a two-time All-North Region and first-team All-Big Ten player.

Podraza, one of the nation's top setters, was a big grab for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley in the transfer portal. The ex-Buckeye is the defending Big Ten Setter of the Year.

The Nittany Lions will open their season in less than a month on Aug. 25 when it faces Florida in the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational.

