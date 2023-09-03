Penn State women's volleyball picks up Invitational sweep, defeats James Madison

The Penn State invitational came to an end with Penn State squaring off against James Maddison on Sunday.

Penn State defeated James Madison with a 3-1 match win, Sunday at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions ended the invitational with an overall score of - after beating Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison.

The first set started off strong for the Dukes, after sophomore outsider hitter Brenya Reid came out swinging with a strong kill, kickstarting the offense.

As James Madison started to pull away early in the first, set senior Allie Holland was quick to cut its scoring run with back-to-back kills, tying the game at 9-9.

Poor communication by the Nittany Lions caused early missed points, but fifth year Zoe Weatherington started to heat up, using her strength to get Penn State back to scoring.

Mistakes by James Maddison allowed the blue and white to cruise with a 4-0 scoring run, taking the lead.

With a score of 25-18, Penn State took over the first set, beating James Madison. A kill by senior Taylor Trammell gave the blue and white the set victory, finishing on a 6-1 scoring run.

The second set started much like the first — James Madison pulling away from Penn State in hopes of winning the set. As the round continued, the Duke's strong offense became a problem for the Nittany Lions, causing them to continue their lead with 11-4.

Holland wasn't taking no for an answer after a strong two-handed putback followed by a kill over the net, handing Penn State the momentum needed to come back from a seven-point trail.

James Madison tied the match at 1-1 after going on a 4-0 scoring run to close the second set, eliminating any chance for the Nittany Lions to claw back.

Eager to cut the match tie and go up 2-1, graduate student Mac Podraza gave Penn State the lead early in the third set. Weatherington and Trammell continued to defend the net, combining for a total of five blocks.

Though the blue and white trailed early in the third, quick adjustments to its play gave them a three-point lead midway through the set. Holland continued to do her part on offense, tying for third most kills in the game.

Continuing its dominance, Penn State earned the third game, beating the Dukes 25-16, ending on a 6-0 scoring run.

The blue and white left little breathing room for the black and gold early in the fourth set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead. The dukes defense at the net refused to give up as fifth-year Sophie Davis and senior Elizabeth Helmich had a combined total of nine blocks.

Senior outside hitter Jess Mruzik added even more fuel to the flame Penn State had lit. Mruzik had a total of 25 kills as she led both teams with the most kills.

The Nittany Lions finished the fourth set on top with a score of 25-16, winning the match 3-1 over James Madison.

The Nittany Lions next game will be on the road against Temple University, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

