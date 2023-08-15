 Skip to main content
Penn State women's volleyball is ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll

WVB vs UCF team

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team lines up before their game against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. They Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Knights 3-1 in 4 sets. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State will begin its season with high expectations after ranking in the top 10 in the preseason AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 8 in the first rankings of the season, the fourth highest ranking of any Big Ten program.

Wisconsin claimed the No. 2 spot while Nebraska and Minnesota came in at fifth and seventh, respectively.

Penn State finished last season ranked No. 11 nationally, but brought in several high-profile transfers over the off season to earn its ranking for the 2023 campaign.

