Penn State women's volleyball is ranked No. 8 in the AVCA Poll

Penn State will begin its season with high expectations after ranking in the top 10 in the preseason AVCA poll.

The Nittany Lions slotted in at No. 8 in the first rankings of the season, the fourth highest ranking of any Big Ten program.

We will start the season at #⃣8⃣ in the @AVCAVolleyball Poll!#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BNvmN4UMVz — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 15, 2023

Wisconsin claimed the No. 2 spot while Nebraska and Minnesota came in at fifth and seventh, respectively.

Penn State finished last season ranked No. 11 nationally, but brought in several high-profile transfers over the off season to earn its ranking for the 2023 campaign.

