Penn State women's volleyball falls to No. 14 after back-to-back losses

Penn State Women's Volleyball team found itself at the No. 14 spot on the AVCA national poll.

The Nittany Lions are given this ranking preceding their home opener this Friday, the Penn State Invitational.

Ranked 14th heading into our home opener on Friday night!🎟️ https://t.co/Fm0J0m11kc#WeAre🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dT8HRQmuYC — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) August 28, 2023

Penn State will play Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison at the event.

The Nittany Lions are currently 0-2 after two losses at the Tampa Bay Invitational against Florida and Georgia Tech.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

