Penn State women's volleyball falls to No. 14 after back-to-back losses

Penn State Women's Volleyball v. Coastal Carolina, Kuerschen

Libero/Defensive Specialist Cassie Kuerschen (12) prepares to serve the ball during the Penn State women's volleyball game against Coastal Carolina at Rec Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won the match 3-0.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State Women's Volleyball team found itself at the No. 14 spot on the AVCA national poll.

The Nittany Lions are given this ranking preceding their home opener this Friday, the Penn State Invitational.

Penn State will play Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison at the event.

The Nittany Lions are currently 0-2 after two losses at the Tampa Bay Invitational against Florida and Georgia Tech.

