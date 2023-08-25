Penn State women's volleyball falls to Florida in first match

Penn State battled No. 11 Florida Friday in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The blue and white fell to the Gators 3-1, resulting in a loss for its first match of the season.

Entering the court, both teams had to come prepared to play in a difficult match on the court.

The first set started out as a back-and-forth battle, with the teams tying three times in the first eight points. After gaining some momentum, Penn State went on a 6-0 run, taking a 10-4 lead. Jess Mruzik contributed to three of those points with serving aces.

After a timeout by Florida, the unit came out more organized and narrowed the lead to 10-7.

However, Penn State continued to catch the Gators off guard, with the squad going on another run, scoring six unanswered points — outstanding blocks by Allie Holland were crucial in keeping Florida at bay.

Trying to stay alive at the end of the first set, Florida’s Alexis Stucky was all over the court, racking up assists and causing problems for the Nittany Lions.

Nonetheless, Zoe Weatherington was able to garner her fifth kill, grabbing the first set in an energetic start.

Florida came out in the second set more prepared for Penn State’s offense. After losing the first point, the Gators went on a 4-0 run, taking away the Nittany Lions’ momentum from set one.

Midway through the set, Florida was a completely different team, almost doubling its hitting percentage.

In a competitive battle, Penn State narrowed the lead, but Florida continued to stay on top. Kennedy Martin racked up four kills to take a lead of 13-9.

Following an ace by Elli McKissock, who gave the Gators a five-point lead, the blue and white were forced to take a timeout.

The Nittany Lions came out more prepared, trading some points back and forth and then going on a 3-0 run to make the score 15-13. This time, Florida opted to take a timeout to stop Penn State’s new-found energy.

Refusing to back down, the blue and white tied the game at 20-20 after another serving ace by Allie Holland.

Despite a resilient effort by the Nittany Lions, Florida looked to resurface, dominating the second set and taking it to even the game.

Building off their momentum, the Gators continued to have a dominant performance in the beginning of the third set. After opening with five unanswered points, the squad wasn’t giving Penn State any room for errors.

Florida continued to keep a healthy lead over the Nittany Lions, with the connection between Stucky and Sofia Victoria being nearly unstoppable. With a seven-point lead at 15-8, early communication errors were no longer plaguing the Florida squad.

Penn State battled to gain any footing, continuing to trail by a large deficit for most of the set. Any unpreparedness from the Gators in the first set was gone and the blue and white was struggling to compete.

With outstanding performances by rookies on the young squad, Florida took the third set 25-17.

In the beginning of the fourth set, both teams were playing aggressively, keeping the scores within one or two points. After a 5-1 run by Penn State, extending the lead to 9-5, Florida took a time out to regain its confidence on the floor.

With the Nittany Lions keeping the lead at 16-11, the momentum seemed to switch over to Penn State’s side after a long run of dominance by Florida.

After what seemed like a done deal for the Nittany Lions, the Gators battled back to tie the game at 24-24 with a 4-0 run. After a long volley, the unit secured a kill, pushing the set to a match point for Florida.

With an attack error from Penn State, Florida won the match 3-1. Despite a rocky start in the first game with a really young team, the Gators put up a dominant performance. Once it was able to secure communication between the new members, Florida was unstoppable on the court.

The Nittany Lions will look to bounce back tomorrow in their game against Georgia Tech.

