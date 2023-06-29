Penn State women's volleyball earns commitment from highly ranked defensive specialist, libero Lexi Gin

Penn State added to its 2025 recruiting class on Thursday with the addition of Lexi Gin.

Gin plays both defensive specialist and libero, and has already seen success at the high school level through just two seasons, including winning a state championship with Brebeuf Jesuit High School.

🚨COMMITMENT ALERT 🚨 We are thrilled to announce Junior Lexi Gin has decided to continue her academic and athletic career at Penn State University. We are so extremely proud of the time and effort put in by Lexi and blessed to have her for one more year! #GoBraves ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dm1Yk865kC — Brebeuf Volleyball (@BrebeufVB) June 29, 2023

The Indianapolis, Indiana, native has recorded a whopping 547 digs in 201 sets played, adding 82 aces in 840 service attempts.

In addition, Gin plays club for Munciana, which also produced former Nittany Lions Jonni Parker and Kendall White.

Gin is the second commitment in the Nittany Lions' 2025 class, joining outside hitter Marin Collins.

