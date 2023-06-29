 Skip to main content
Penn State women's volleyball earns commitment from highly ranked defensive specialist, libero Lexi Gin

WVB vs UCF team

The Penn State Women's Volleyball team lines up before their game against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. They Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Knights 3-1 in 4 sets. 

 Casey Loughlin

Penn State added to its 2025 recruiting class on Thursday with the addition of Lexi Gin.

Gin plays both defensive specialist and libero, and has already seen success at the high school level through just two seasons, including winning a state championship with Brebeuf Jesuit High School.

The Indianapolis, Indiana, native has recorded a whopping 547 digs in 201 sets played, adding 82 aces in 840 service attempts.

In addition, Gin plays club for Munciana, which also produced former Nittany Lions Jonni Parker and Kendall White.

Gin is the second commitment in the Nittany Lions' 2025 class, joining outside hitter Marin Collins.

