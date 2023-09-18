 Skip to main content
Penn State women's volleyball drops two spots in rankings

PSU Womens Volleyball V. UMBC -11.jpg

Libero Gillian Grimes (3) celebrates after point at the women's volleyball game against Seton Hall at Rec Hall on Friday, Sept. 16, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Pirates 3-1.

 Ethan Feldman

The Nittany Lions drop two places in the polls.

The squad was ranked No.13 a week ago, when the top 25 was released, this time now slotting in at No.15 for the upcoming stretch.

Despite the fall in the rankings, the blue and white went 2-0 this weekend, defeating UMBC and Seton Hall.

The group starts Big Ten play this week with matches against Rutgers on Wednesday at Rec Hall, and then traveling to Evanston to take on Northwestern.

The unit looks to continue its winning streak as conference competition begins.

