Penn State women's volleyball drops two spots in rankings

The Nittany Lions drop two places in the polls.
The squad was ranked No.13 a week ago, when the top 25 was released, this time now slotting in at No.15 for the upcoming stretch.
#⃣1⃣5⃣ and ready for a @BigTenNetwork match against Rutgers Wednesday!#WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cHfveFmNmP— Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 18, 2023
Despite the fall in the rankings, the blue and white went 2-0 this weekend, defeating UMBC and Seton Hall.
The group starts Big Ten play this week with matches against Rutgers on Wednesday at Rec Hall, and then traveling to Evanston to take on Northwestern.
The unit looks to continue its winning streak as conference competition begins.
