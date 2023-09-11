 Skip to main content
Penn State women's volleyball drops one spot in rankings

Women's Volleyball vs Western Kentucky, Celebration

Penn State celebrates a point against Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-1.

 Sienna Pinney

The Nittany Lions had another strong outing this weekend as they have been ranked in the top 25 for the entirety of the season so far.

While entering the polls at No. 12 last week, the blue and white drop one spot slotting in at No. 13 in the updated polls.

The squad went 1-1 this past weekend following a 3-0 sweep over Temple and a tough 3-0 loss to No. 2 ranked Louisville.

The group will be taking on UMBC and Seton Hall this weekend at Rec Hall, looking to jump in the rankings once again.

