 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women's volleyball announces promotional schedule for 2023

THON, pep rally, women's volleyball

Penn State women's volleyball dances during the pep rally during the 51st THON  in the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 in University Park, Pa.

 Emily Rosio

Penn State will have five promotional home matches for the 2023 season.

On Oct. 6, the Nittany Lions will host Indiana for alumni weekend, followed by a match against Ohio State to celebrate the teams from 2008 and 2013 on Oct. 7.

Penn State will host Purdue on Oct. 22 for the annual "dig pink" game, which is its pink out game to support breast cancer.

Nebraska will visit Penn State on Nov. 3 for the white out, benefiting Thon.

The Nittany Lions will have the silent set on Nov. 17 against Michigan State and finally Northwestern will visit Rec Hall on Nov. 18 for senior day.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags