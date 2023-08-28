Penn State women's volleyball announces promotional schedule for 2023

Penn State will have five promotional home matches for the 2023 season.

On Oct. 6, the Nittany Lions will host Indiana for alumni weekend, followed by a match against Ohio State to celebrate the teams from 2008 and 2013 on Oct. 7.

Penn State will host Purdue on Oct. 22 for the annual "dig pink" game, which is its pink out game to support breast cancer.

Nebraska will visit Penn State on Nov. 3 for the white out, benefiting Thon.

The Nittany Lions will have the silent set on Nov. 17 against Michigan State and finally Northwestern will visit Rec Hall on Nov. 18 for senior day.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball star named to All-Invitational Team Nittany Lion Taylor Trammell has been named to the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational All-Invitat…