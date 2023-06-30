Penn State women's volleyball adds program great Megan Hodge Easy to coaching staff

One of Penn State's most decorated players in program history is reuniting with her alma mater.

Former Nittany Lion outside hitter Megan Hodge Easy has been hired by the program as an assistant coach, bringing Olympic experience to Happy Valley.

Adding an all-time great to the coaching staff! #WeAre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/imx8Sv5gBE — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) June 30, 2023

Hodge was a force for the Nittany Lions from 2006-09, helping lead the team to three national championships in her four-year career.

Individually, she was a four-time first-team All-American, two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and took home the National Player of the Year award in 2009.

Hodge had success on the international stage as well, earning a silver medal for Team USA in the 2012 Summer Olympics. She was also part of the American squad that won the 2013 Pan-American Cup.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State football earns commitment from 3-star defensive lineman De'Andre Cook Penn State bolstered its defensive line with a new commitment for its 2024 class on Friday.