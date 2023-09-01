Penn State women’s volleyball takes 'step in the right direction' in victory over Western Kentucky

The contest between No. 14 Penn State and No. 22 Western Kentucky presented the perfect opportunity for the Nittany Lions to prove that they are ready to compete at a national level.

This team has been struggling, losing their first couple games in matches that seemed to slip away from Penn State’s grasp.

At home, Penn State was able to secure its first win of the season, taking the match 3–1.

This performance was almost like a different team from its previous matches this season.

Being ranked No. 8 in the preseason, expectations were set high. After two ranked losses to open the season, its talent was put into question.

In the first couple matches, Penn State had moments where it was disorganized and not communicating enough to make plays happen. Because of this, they lacked confidence and energy, making it nearly impossible to compete against ranked opponents.

However, that all changed at Rec Hall on Friday.

In the first set, the teams were incredibly competitive. Neither team could gain an edge, both showing extreme power and looking comfortable.

However, as the set came to a close, Western Kentucky secured the first with a 5-1 scoring run. This pattern seemed all too familiar for Penn State fans.

In both of their first games, the Nittany Lions struggled to finish sets strong, which ultimately led to two losses to open the season.

A completely different team appeared to take the court in the second set.

Right out of the loss in the first set, Penn State had an electric performance. The Nittany Lions took the first five points, seemingly getting their groove back. With a six point lead in the middle of the second set, the unit was dominating the court.

“We say all these things and we always say that we need to have energy, we need to keep talking. And in the second set, I feel like we finally just did it.” defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic said.

Penn State was making it impossible for the other team to return serves or hits. After its performance was translating positively to the scoreboard, the blue and white looked more relaxed.

Closing the second set dominantly over Western Kentucky, this team had a new found confidence that was there to stay.

“Stop playing for yourself individually. I think we’ve started playing for each other on each other’s backs and that’s going to definitely get you some wins.” Allie Holland said.

In the third and fourth sets, more confident play followed. It seemed that it was impossible for Western Kentucky to gain an edge, making Penn State look like the elite caliber team everyone expected.

The energy level was unmatched and the team’s comfortable relationship was at the forefront of why they were seeing so much success.

“It feels good for us to mesh well together and play well together and get a win for the team,” Bilinovic said. “I think we’re taking a step in the right direction.”

For the future of this season, the players seem confident that this was not a one time thing. They expect this level of play to be what follows after this will.

This win over a ranked opponent showed the ability Penn State has to win games and make changes to overcome problems.

Bilinovic predicts that this will be the trend for this season.

“Everyone wants to play their best against Penn State and rightfully so, but we just have to keep it going and get out best tonight and stay together and come out tomorrow…even stronger than we did today.”