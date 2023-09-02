Penn State women’s volleyball sweeps Colgate in dominant performance

Coming off of their first win on Friday, the Nittany Lions were looking to build on their success against Colgate.

Penn State was able to find its groove against Western Kentucky, which proved to pay dividends on Saturday.

Dominating like how it did in its first game of the Penn State Invitational, Penn State swept Colgate 3-0.

The blue and white came out of the gate electric in the first set, carrying over its energy from its previous match. Starting with a lead of 7-2, the Nittany Lions were eager to keep building their lead.

A couple errors by Penn State slowed down the momentum; however, in no time, the unit gained it back — kills by Jess Mruzik and Taylor Trammell kept the team on top.

Trying everything to stop Penn State’s energy, the Raiders were forced to take a timeout at 11-3.

This was no help for Colgate as the Nittany Lions came out of the timeout with a monstrous block and service ace.

The Raiders play was riddled with errors, making it impossible for them to keep up with the blue and white’s power.

The Nittany Lions took the first set 25-11, keeping the maroon and white to a -0.100 hitting percentage.

Both teams brought the energy to the beginning of the second set, keeping it tied up.

At 10-6, the Nittany Lion’s momentum was growing once again, being too much for Colgate to handle.

A four-point lead quickly became seven with yet another kill from Jess Mruzik, making the score 16-9 in the middle of the second set.

Penn State won the second set 25-12, putting on a show at the end with kills by Camryn Hannah and Allie Holland.

After two straight decisive sets, the Raiders needed to find ways to stop the Nittany Lion’s from getting the clean sweep.

The third set started with a momentum shift as Colgate was going toe-to-toe with Penn State at 8-8.

As errors racked up for the Nittany Lions, the team was struggling to close out the game.

With Taylor Trammell back in the game, key blocks boosted Penn State’s confidence with a lead of 19-15 in the third set.

The set ended with what was seen all game — offensive dominance by Penn State.

“We knew what we had to do. We knew we couldn’t slack off.” said Cassie Kuerschen.

The Nittany Lions got the third set, decisively winning the match 3-0. They will look to go 3-0 in the Penn State Invitational as they face James Maddison on Sunday.

