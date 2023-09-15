Penn State women’s volleyball’s Camryn Hannah tallies 1,000 career kills in win against UMBC

In her first year at Penn State, transfer Camryn Hannah is setting career milestones.

In the beginning of the Nittany Lions’ home match against UMBC, Hannah reached 1,000 career kills after her second kill of the night.

Penn State swept UMBC 3-0 in Rec Hall, giving the team a win after last week's loss against Louisville.

Camryn Hannah shared feelings of joy with her teammates at the end of the match on Friday.

“It’s exciting,” Hannah said. “I think it's more exciting to do it here.”

Hannah landed at Penn State following three seasons playing for Clemson, transferring after her junior year.

Starting her career at Marist High School, the Lansing, Illinois, native accumulated countless awards.

Named an All-American by MaxPreps and PrepVolleyball, Hannah competed with the Michio Chicago Volleyball academy before committing to Clemson to start her college career.

Starting strong, Hannah had the second-most kills of any Division I freshman during the 2020 season, recording double-digit kills a staggering 16 times.

Hannah continued to excel at Clemson, leading the team in kills two out of three years. However, after her junior year, Hannah made the decision to move to a different program.

In the offseason head coach Schumacher-Cawley secured multiple all-star transfers through the transfer portal. Penn State scored multiple veteran players and added depth to its roster in important roles.

Coming to the Nittany Lions for the 2023 season, she joined a powerful recruiting class with other transfers such as Jess Mruzik and Mac Podraza. She also joined Schumacher-Cawley, another Illinois native.

Fellow transfer, Mac Podraza spoke about how she sets up teammates Camryn Hannah and Alexa Markley after Friday’s match.

“They’re up there. They’re High.” Podraza said. “I think I underestimated Cam’s speed and her height. I like that I can trust that they’re just going to be up there and take big swings.”

Now playing for a ranked Big Ten team, Hannah was taking a big step in her career.

Since playing for Penn State, Hannah has made an impact on the court in almost every match. At right side hitter, she has an important role for the offense of the Nittany Lions.

Coach Schumacher-Cawley has been impressed with Hannah’s performance since joining the blue and white. Schumacher Cawley

“[Hannah] takes big swings, and we’ve worked on that in practice,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I pushed every day to get better at that and to find ways to score.”

Speaking on the career milestone, Schumacher-Cawley shared the same sentiments as Hannah.

“We’re glad it’s here.” Schumacher-Cawley said.

With double-digit digs in two matches already this season, the right side hitter has been key to the Nittany Lions’ offense. She has made many impact plays for the team, and often creates momentum with her powerful hits.

Hannah is top five on the team in kills, and has racked up seven blocks so far this season.

In the win against UMBC, Hannah had an outstanding performance in all three sets that brought energy to the unit.

She was tied with Jess Mruzik for the most kills at 12, securing the three-set sweep for Penn State. Hannah also had a .381 hitting percentage, with the team averaging over .3 in every set.

The Nittany Lions will take on Seton Hall at Rec Hall on Saturday as their next match.

“I'm proud,” Hannah said. “But we’ve still got work to do.”

Camryn Hannah has a clear message for the team’s next game.

“Same thing tomorrow.” Hannah said.

