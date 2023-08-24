Penn State women’s volleyball prepares to start season against Florida, Georgia Tech in invitational

After a strong season in 2022, Penn State is set to play its first two games of the season against a tough opponent.

This is how the unit looks in preparation for its opening week.

Florida

The Nittany Lions are heading down to Florida for the Road 2 Tampa Bay invitational, playing No. 11 Florida on Friday and No. 20 Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Penn State’s last season ended in a tough-fought loss to Wisconsin in the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament. After overcoming a 2-0 deficit, the blue and white lost in the fifth set.

A pivotal player in that game, Kashauna Williams, had 14 kills and five blocks, keeping Penn State in the game.

Williams was an impact player all of last season, leading the team with 416 kills. With her graduating after last season, Penn State will have to fill the absence.

Last season, the blue and white were a defensive power in the Big Ten. Opponents struggled with hits and digs against the unit, setting up the offense to get the wins. With returning key players, fans hope to see this same action in 2023.

The SEC co-champion Florida team will be a difficult first opponent, seeing success for decades with coach Mary Wise. Entering her 33rd season as head coach, the Gators have been ranked within No. 15 in the last 32 preseason polls.

The Gators also had an amazing season last year, but ended up falling short in a four-set match against Pittsburgh in the NCAA tournament.

Penn State has a few experienced returning players that will lead the team. The blue and white’s starting libero, Maddy Bilinovic, is a defensive power that could continue to lead the team to another great season.

Bilinovic reached double-digit digs in 27 out of 34 games last season and is a critical part of the defensive scheme on the floor.

Zoe Weatherington, who played her first season for Penn State as a senior last year, has the potential to fill Kashauna Williams' shoes after her departure.

Weatherington was behind Williams in kills and was second in blocks last season as well. The opposite hitter was a huge contributor in the NCAA tournament run last season with double-digit kills in the last two games.

Allie Holland, another versatile player, puts up impressive numbers in kills, blocks and digs. She is also one of the team's best servers, with 32 serving aces last season — she could have an increased role this year.

Florida also has a lot of key returning players but lost two important hitters this offseason. Marina Markova, the team leader in kills last season with 353, has moved on to play for a professional team in the Sultans League in Turkey.

The St. Petersburg, Russia, native played a huge role for the Gators on offense, and this team may have a hard time finding someone to fill in the shoes for the first game of the season.

To make matters worse for Florida, its second best hitter, Merritt Beason, transferred in the spring to Nebraska for her junior season.

In Beason’s sophomore season with the Gators, she helped the team in all areas, leading the team in serving aces, placing second in kills behind Markova and ranking third in digs, blocks and assists.

The Gators are going to have a tough time finding the same versatile play that Beason provides. Florida may have to depend on less experienced players to propel the team, such as sophomore Emily Canaan, who played in every match last season with incredible rookie numbers.

Georgia Tech

The second opponent for Penn State, Georgia Tech, is going to be another challenge.

The gold and white fell out of contention in the second round of the NCAA tournament in a three set sweep by Marquette last season.

Following a common trend among these teams, Georgia Tech is without its leading hitter this season, Julia Bergmann.

Bergmann had 538 kills last season, almost doubling the second best hitter Erin Moss. She also was also third in digs.

Junior Bianca Bertolino will have to take on a leading position with the absence of Bergmann and Moss. The outside hitter was second in digs right behind starting libero Paola Pimental.

All three teams went undefeated last year in season-opening invitationals, making this an interesting invitational to start the year.

With playoff hopes for all teams and little room for mistakes, these contests will be important moments early in the season.

