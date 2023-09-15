Penn State women’s volleyball prepares to host UMBC, Seton Hall in Penn State Classic

Penn State is set to travel back home to host its Penn State Classic after a road loss to Louisville on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions enter this classic with an overall record of 4-3, currently ranked No.13. The blue and white will play University of Maryland, Baltimore County at 7 p.m. Friday and Seton Hall at 4 p.m. Saturday.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

UMBC is coming off of a loss after a 3-1 match defeat to Virginia on Sunday. The Retrievers are currently 5-3 overall as they travel to Rec Hall and battle the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white’s last time playing UMBC was in December of 2022, when it swept the Retrievers in three sets. Penn State stands undefeated against the black and gold, going 3-0 since its first match in 2004.

A key offensive player who may cause problems for the blue and white is graduate student Kamani Conteh. Not only is Conteh leading her team with a total of 116 kills, but last year she was named First Team All-America East.

Another key offensive player is junior Mia Bilusic — who garnered 112 kills, trailing Conteh’s 116 by four. The athlete was also given the title of First Team All-America East for the second year in a row.

Seton Hall

Seton Hall is coming to Happy Valley with a win after the unit swept Stonehill in a 3-0 match win on Saturday. The Pirates are 6-3 overall as they travel to take on Penn State.

The last time these two teams went head to head was in September of 2010, when the blue and white swept in a 3-0 win. Penn State remains undefeated against Seton Hall with a 2-0 record.

A player who should be on the blue and white's watchlist is graduate student Madeline Matheny, who leads the team with the most kills at 82. Matheny is coming off of a season-ending injury that occurred last year at the start of the season.

A player on the defensive end to look out for is sophomore Asli Subasili, who is leading the team with a total of 30 blocks. Last season, Subasili was named Big East Freshman of the Week twice and was selected as Seton Hall’s Freshman Female Athlete of the Year.

The blue and white has a challenging weekend ahead of the unit as both opponents offer talents on offense and defense, looking to redeem itself after losing its last game on the road.

