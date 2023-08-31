Penn State women’s volleyball prepares to host invitational at Rec Hall

Penn State is set to travel back home for its first home game of the season.

The No. 14 Nittany Lions are coming off of a two-game losing streak after playing No. 11 Florida and No. 20 Georgia Tech in the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational.

The blue and white will play a series of three games this weekend at Rec Hall; the first match will take place at 7 p.m. Friday against Western Kentucky, the second is 2 p.m. Saturday against Colgate. The unit will finish off the weekend playing against James Madison at 2 p.m.

Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky is coming off of a victory after beating Belmont on Tuesday night in a 3-0 match win. The team is currently 3-1 overall and are on a two-game win streak as the squad comes to play Penn State.

A key player that the blue and white need to watch out for is fifth-year senior Paige Briggs. Briggs was named Offensive Player of the Week for the sixth time in her volleyball career.

The Ortonville, Michigan, native has averaged 32 kills so far this season as the outside hitter, leading the team with the most kills.

The last time Penn State played Western Kentucky was 2012, defeating the Hilltoppers in a 3-0 match win.

Colgate

Colgate is coming to Happy Valley with a 2-1 overall standing after losing its last match against Missouri on Sunday.

A key player to watch out for on Colgate is sophomore Carlie Rzeszotarski, who leads the team with the most kills so far this season. While Rzeszotarski leads the team with kills, fifth-year senior Sophie Thompson is averaging 25 blocks so far this season.

Colgate was also ranked No.1 in its preseason conference rankings by The Patriot League and looks to defend its title this season.

The Lions played Colgate in 2010 and defeated them 3-0 in a home game at Rec Hall.

James Madison

James Madison currently stands at 2-1 overall after winning its last match against UMBC. A key player for James Madison is senior Miëtte Veldman, who’s leading the team with 38 kills.

Another key defender to watch out for is fifth-year senior, Sophie Davis, who’s averaging 15 blocks so far this season. The Lions played Colgate back in 2010 and defeated them 3-0 in a home game at Rec Hall.

With these weapons that all three teams carry, it’s pivotal for Penn State's offense to stay on top and withhold its opponents.

The blue and white will need its help from players like senior Allie Holland, who has a total of 18 blocks within the last three games. Another player that the Lions will need on its offensive front is senior Jess Mruzik, who has a total of 31 kills so far this season.

Penn State looks to secure its first win of the season heading into the Penn State Invitational this weekend.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Penn State women's volleyball announces promotional schedule for 2023 Penn State will have five promotional home matches for the 2023 season.