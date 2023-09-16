Penn State women’s volleyball goes undefeated in Penn State Classic, outmuscling Seton Hall

Penn State hosted Seton Hall Saturday in the second and final game of its Penn State Classic at Rec Hall.

The blue and white defeated the Pirates 3-1, taking the unit to 6-3 and undefeated in this weekend's classic.

Coming off of a win against UMBC, Penn State was on fire in the first set; however, Seton Hall put a quick stop to its run.

After an extended dig by junior Anna Holland, the Pirates were able to win the rally and go up 5-2.

The gray and blue outmatched the blue and white in offense as the unit was up 12-8 midway through the set.

Penn State seemed to struggle with blocking Seton Hall’s attacks; however, a strong double block by senior Allie Holland and graduate student Mac Podraza put an end to the Pirates 3-0 scoring run.

The set stayed in favor of Seton Hall as its offense continued to rain down on Penn State. Just as the blue and white had trailed, a kill by senior Camryn Hannah flipped the switch, fueling the unit with momentum to win the set.

Penn State ended the first in charge, beating Seton Hall 25-20 after trailing for the majority of the set.

In the second set, the Pirates started out aggressive, looking to tie the match up 1-1. Despite junior Jenna Walsh leading the Pirates offense with five kills and two blocks, Nittany Lions were winning the set 7-5.

As the Pirates were on a 5-0 run, the biggest cause of that was Penn State's struggles and errors, one of them being an attack error by sophomore Alexa Markley. The Pirates continued their scoring run bringing them to a 15-11 margin.

Seton Hall’s offense was out cooking the blue and white, tying the match at 1 set apiece.

Penn State’s offensive weapon Jess Mruzik unloaded in the third, hammering home 12 kills for the blue and white.

After senior Bianca Bucciarelli unloaded the cannon to garner a kill, Seton Hall tried to crawl its way back in the game, cutting Penn State's 5-0 scoring run.

With a wide margin of 24-14, the Pirates’ hopes to win the set were very slim. The blue and white finished the set with a winning score of 25-14, giving them the match lead of 2-1 over the opposition.

The Nittany Lions began the fourth set with back-to-back kills from senior’s Mruzik and Hannah, propelling them to a 7-5 lead to start. Along with their strong offensive efforts, sophomore Gillian Grimes continued to lead the team on defense with 18 digs.

Mruzik continued to shine for her team after she recovered a tip from Seton Hall, slamming it junior Maddie Klungel. With a score of 20-17, the Pirates tried to rally back, but Taylor Trammell’s block sealed the deal.

The blue and white took the set 25-19, defeating the Seton Hall Pirates 3-1.

The blue and white’s next match is against Rutgers and will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Rec Hall.

