Penn State earned another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Middle blocker Gabrielle Nichols announced her intention to play for the Nittany Lions on Instagram on Saturday.

Nichols hails from New York and stands at 6-foot-2, heading into her junior year. She suits up for VolleyFX Mantra at the club level.

Saturday's addition marks the third commitment in the class for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

