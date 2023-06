Penn State just added a recruit from the class of 2025.

Outside hitter Marin Collins announced her decision to attend Penn State on Instagram just three days into the legal recruitment period for the class, per her Instagram.

Collins attends Frontier Senior High School in Hamburg, New York, and is listed at 6-foot-3 by Sports Recruits.

The rising junior also plays at the club level for Niagara Frontier Volleyball.

