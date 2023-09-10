Penn State women’s volleyball drops match to No. 2 Louisville on the road

No. 12 Penn State battled No. 2 Louisville on the road Sunday, hoping to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

Louisville swept the Nittany Lions 3-0, overpowering the blue and white in every aspect on the court.

Both teams started the first set with incredible offensive power, but both also struggled with defense.

While the blue and white kept up with the red and black’s explosive unit, errors made Penn State slip further from the lead.

As the first set went on, the blue and white found its defensive power. Blocks brought Penn State within two points of the Cardinals at 10-8.

The Nittany Lions started to struggle with the physicality of the Louisville unit, giving their opponent many easy point opportunities. Two straight serving aces by the Cardinals bolstered their lead to 20-13.

As the first set came to a close, Penn State was having a tough time defending Louisville, being dominated in the court.

The set was slipping away from the Nittany Lions, trailing almost the entire time.

Penn State could not overcome its mistakes, losing the first set 25-17 as the red and white controlled the entire set defensively.

Not learning from its mistakes, the blue and white struggled to keep up with both the offense and defense of Louisville in the second set.

As the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run, the Nittany Lions were forced to take a timeout to stop the momentum at 9-3.

During the break, Penn State made a change at the outside hitter position in an attempt to compete with the Cardinal’s attacks.

Racking her seventh kill of the match, Louisville senior Anna DeBeer appeared unstoppable, finding the holes in the Nittany Lions’ defense.

With the Cardinals lead reaching 22-17, Penn State took another timeout as the second set was nearing its end.

Coming out of the timeout, the blue and white still wasn’t prepared for its opponent’s offensive strength. Louisville took the second set 25-19, overpowering Penn State’s defense.

Maintaining their control, the Cardinals opened the third set with a 5-0 run.

The Nittany Lions’ low offensive turnout was making it impossible to keep up with such a dominant opponent.

With a commanding twelve-point lead towards the end of the third set, Louisville was refusing to give any ground.

Penn State seemed to lack communication, missing many opportunities to slow down the Cardinal’s offense.

Louisville won the third set 25-16, dominating the blue and white, acquiring the sweep.

The Nittany Lions next match will be Friday against UMBC at home.

