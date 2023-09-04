Penn State women’s volleyball bounces back in AVCA poll

After falling six spots in the previous poll, Penn State is back up.

The Nittany Lions have moved up two spots in the AVCA coaches poll, putting them at No. 12.

This shift in rankings follows the squad’s Penn State invitational sweep – defeating Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison.

The blue and white’s week two play has brought it to a 3-2 record and it will attempt to continue elevating on Friday in an away match with Temple.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's volleyball picks up Invitational sweep, defeats James Madison The Penn State invitational came to an end with Penn State squaring off against James Maddis…