 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State women’s volleyball bounces back in AVCA poll

Women's Volleyball vs Western Kentucky, Team Celebration

The Nittany Lion celebrates the win over Western Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 3-1.

 Sienna Pinney

After falling six spots in the previous poll, Penn State is back up.

The Nittany Lions have moved up two spots in the AVCA coaches poll, putting them at No. 12.

This shift in rankings follows the squad’s Penn State invitational sweep – defeating Western Kentucky, Colgate and James Madison.

The blue and white’s week two play has brought it to a 3-2 record and it will attempt to continue elevating on Friday in an away match with Temple.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags