Penn State goes 0-2 in Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational, losing to Georgia Tech

Looking to resurface from yesterday's loss, Penn State geared up to play against No. 20 Georgia Tech in the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational on Saturday.

The Yellowjackets upset the Nittany Lions 3-1, handing them their second straight loss to start the season.

Both teams started off the first set extremely competitive, neither team gaining an edge. With seven ties leading the game to 9-9, each team was putting its all into every volley.

Midway through, it was still a back-and-forth battle. Georgia Tech was finding success in kills, while Penn State was being rewarded by the Yellowjackets’ errors. The Nittany Lion’s Mac Podraza also led both teams with three blocks, making it difficult for Georgia Tech to get past the net.

A crucial 4-0 scoring run by the Yellowjackets towards the end of the match forced Penn State into a timeout to try and hang on.

The momentum was still in the hands of Georgia Tech with a kill by Larissa Mendes, taking the first set 25-21.

It seemed the first loss was still on Penn State’s mind, looking unprepared for this ranked match-up.

Going into the second set, double-contact errors were still a problem for Penn State’s offense, giving the Yellowjackets an early lead. Opening with a 4-0 run, Georgia Tech’s energy was off the charts.

Despite a rough start to the second set, Penn State veteran Allie Holland was keeping the team alive, securing a kill and a service ace to help bring the score back to a 8-8 tie.

After a small slump, Georgia Tech took a 4-0 run to bring the set back to an even playing field.

Penn State went on a 5-0 scoring run late, racing to secure the second set. With an assertive kill by Taylor Trammell, the Nittany Lions won the second set with a dominant performance at the end.

Though the blue and white was able to come together to acquire the win, Georgia Tech still seemed to be in command.

Going off of this momentum, Penn State opened the third with powerful blocks, tallying 11 in the match compared to Georgia Tech’s four.

After the teams settled in, the set went back to an even fight much like the previous two. It turned into an offensive battle with a combined 10 straight kills for both units.

The Yellowjackets slowly started to increase their advantage, with the Nittany Lions taking a timeout at 16-11, preventing the lead from slipping further away.

Errors and miscommunications plagued Penn State, leaving the unit unable to battle the Yellowjackets’ offense.

Even coming out of the break, Georgia Tech continued its scoring run of 6-0, bringing the score to 18-11.

Trying to rely on blocks, the Nittany Lions kept falling short against a unit that seemed more composed.

Though they kept fighting, the Yellowjacket’s power was too much for Penn State to handle, losing the third set 25-19.

With another competitive opening in the fourth set, Penn State seemed to be back on track

However, Georgia Tech kept a dominant lead throughout, with a mid-set score of 16-9. Trying to figure out how to stop this runaway train, the Nittany Lions called a timeout.

Throughout each set, Penn State was able to keep the beginning close, but couldn’t compete as the set went on. The Yellowjackets consistently got kills, making the Nittany Lions look disorganized on the court.

Confusion on the side of the Nittany Lions led to missed sets and problems with even getting the ball over the net late in the fourth set.

After an error by Penn State, Georgia Tech won the fourth set 25-16, taking the match 3-1.

With two straight upset losses by the Nittany Lions to open the season, their next match is going to be an important insight into how this affects the team.

